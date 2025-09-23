2025-09-24 Wednesday

Kryptonyheter

Unn deg de heteste kryptonyhetene og markedsoppdateringene
How Best Wallet Is Transforming Crypto Storage

How Best Wallet Is Transforming Crypto Storage

The post How Best Wallet Is Transforming Crypto Storage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is no longer one chain that dominates the crypto industry. Traders are spreading far and wide in search of the best rates, opportunities, and the user experience most suited to their specific needs. Meme coin traders remain fixated on Solana and BNB, while AI development is running hot on Near Protocol, and stablecoin activity thrives on Tron. In this world, where innovation continues to spread and users splinter from legacy blockchains, fragmentation is a pressing issue.  It’s hard for users to keep track of assets across all these chains; liquidity is spread thin across ecosystems, and users are forced to rely on trusted blockchain bridges that have proved vulnerable to attacks on countless occasions. Even the top crypto wallets like MetaMask and Trust Wallet are unable to keep pace. However, a next-generation wallet, simply called Best Wallet, was designed explicitly with these issues in mind. The project is rapidly transforming the crypto storage industry, modernizing it with cross-chain infrastructure, secure MPC technology, and an array of built-in features that make users feel like they’re trading on Coinbase, not a fully on-chain, non-custodial wallet. It’s powered by Best Wallet Token (BEST), which is an Ethereum-based utility coin that is currently available to buy in its presale at a rate of $0.025685. The presale has raised $16 million so far, making it one of the strongest launches currently ongoing and signaling significant potential once it hits exchanges.  Transforming crypto storage with one super app The crypto market has grown rapidly this cycle, with the industry’s total valuation reaching a record high of $4.17 trillion, surpassing the current combined market cap of Meta, Tesla, and JP Morgan. However, the industry still faces a major challenge with crypto wallets. Consumer apps for storing cryptocurrencies have largely remained unchanged since the last cycle, which…
NEAR
NEAR$3.079+2.15%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,015.75-0.21%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004633-2.21%
Del
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:43
Del
Altcoin Development Activity Surges Ahead of October Rally Hopes

Altcoin Development Activity Surges Ahead of October Rally Hopes

As investors look for signs of resilience, on-chain analytics firm Santiment has highlighted which projects are seeing the most developer […] The post Altcoin Development Activity Surges Ahead of October Rally Hopes appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004419-3.26%
LOOK
LOOK$0.02683+34.15%
Del
Coindoo2025/09/24 01:23
Del
Snorter is Called the Best Crypto to Buy for Uptober as Viral Solana Presale Raises $4M

Snorter is Called the Best Crypto to Buy for Uptober as Viral Solana Presale Raises $4M

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Del
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 01:15
Del
Crypto Price Predictions Have This Presale Super App Projected For Bigger Gains Than Hyperliquid And Polkadot

Crypto Price Predictions Have This Presale Super App Projected For Bigger Gains Than Hyperliquid And Polkadot

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.7M at $0.024, offering staking rewards, multi-asset trading, and a Visa card. Analysts see 1000%+ ROI potential vs Hyperliquid & Polkadot.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02374+0.29%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03664-0.02%
RWAX
APP$0.002184+8.06%
Del
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 00:57
Del
Lamina1 seals Linea pact to launch “Spaces” for creator-owned media on Ethereum

Lamina1 seals Linea pact to launch “Spaces” for creator-owned media on Ethereum

Lamina1, the blockchain content platform founded by Neal Stephenson, partnered with Consensys’ Linea to move creator-owned media to Ethereum. The companies announced a joint rollout that places Lamina1’s product stack on Linea’s layer-2 network. They framed the effort around direct ownership and clear provenance for creative work. The partnership includes backing from Joe Lubin, Ethereum […] The post Lamina1 seals Linea pact to launch “Spaces” for creator-owned media on Ethereum appeared first on CoinChapter.
LINEA
LINEA$0.0302+2.68%
Movement
MOVE$0.118+1.72%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4532+1.04%
Del
Coinstats2025/09/24 00:43
Del
The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Market Efficiency

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Market Efficiency

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into trading platforms has fundamentally reshaped how institutions operate. Traditional trading systems rely mainly on human decisions and the use of archaic systems. In contrast, AI-driven trading platforms use advanced machine learning models and big data analytics to identify patterns, predict price movements, and execute trades automatically.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1251+0.40%
Del
Hackernoon2025/09/23 23:52
Del
How Poor Identity Management Impacts Your Partnerships

How Poor Identity Management Impacts Your Partnerships

Poor identity management is slowing down B2B partnerships and eroding trust. Onboarding is delayed, login issues are common, and offboarding is often neglected, leaving sensitive data exposed. Most organisations lack clear, standardised processes, leading to wasted time and security risks. Delegated management and automation are key to rebuilding digital trust and making access a business enabler, not a liability.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004633-2.21%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01606-1.71%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001673--%
Del
Hackernoon2025/09/23 23:40
Del
Seoul Exchange Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized RWAs

Seoul Exchange Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized RWAs

Seoul Exchange and Story Protocol have entered into an agreement to build Korea’s first dedicated blockchain exchange for tokenized cultural and intellectual property assets. The collaboration will focus on tokenizing Korean content IP, including K-pop royalties, K-drama rights, webtoons, games, and patents. Notable IP already registered on Story includes BLACKPINK, BTS, Psy, and Pinkfong.
Sidekick
K$0.1445-23.38%
BitShares
BTS$0.0012765+1.78%
Zypher Network
POP$0.00871-0.60%
Del
Hackernoon2025/09/23 22:22
Del
Austin Winch’s Xauras Sets New Standard for DeFi Lending, Crossing $90M TVL Within Weeks

Austin Winch’s Xauras Sets New Standard for DeFi Lending, Crossing $90M TVL Within Weeks

Xauras is a governance-first DeFi lending protocol dedicated to transparency, scalability, and security. It enables decentralized borrowing and lending across multiple chains. Polygon, Optimism, and Solana are set to join by Q4 2025.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001737+0.69%
Del
Hackernoon2025/09/23 20:14
Del
Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone

Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone

I’ve spent years building and evaluating systematic strategies across highly adversarial markets. When you iterate on a trading system, PnL is the goal but a terrible day-to-day signal. It’s too noisy, too path-dependent, and too easy to cherry-pick. A simple framework—form a hypothesis, measure a test statistic, translate it into a probability under a “no-effect” world (the p-value)—helps you avoid false wins, iterate faster, and ship changes that actually stick. Below I’ll show a concrete example where two strategies look very different in cumulative PnL charts, yet standard tests say there’s no meaningful difference in their average per-trade outcome. I’ll also demystify the t-test in plain language: difference of means, scaled by uncertainty.
Threshold
T$0.01561+0.83%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00604+1.42%
FORM
FORM$1.1801+3.38%
Del
Hackernoon2025/09/23 18:45
Del

Populære nyheter

Flere

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Changpeng Zhao: The era of Perp DEX is coming, and high-quality projects will win in the long run

Inflation forecasts, Treasury yields stable despite Trump Fed takeover threats