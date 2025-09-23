2025-09-24 Wednesday

BAD Token Stabilizes After $1.8M Exploiter Liquidation

BAD Token Stabilizes After $1.8M Exploiter Liquidation

The post BAD Token Stabilizes After $1.8M Exploiter Liquidation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shibarium bridge exploiter has sold the final batch of the stolen BAD tokens. BAD was among the tokens stolen during the recent Shibarium bridge exploit. An observer expects BAD to rebound after the final selloff of stolen tokens. The attackers behind the September 12 Shibarium bridge exploit have liquidated their remaining stash of BAD tokens, according to Christopher Johnson (Mr. Lightspeed), President of Lightspeed Crypto Services and advisor to the Bad Idea AI project.  On-chain data confirmed the final swap: 2,057.39 BAD for 3.2 ETH via MetaMask on Monday. With the exploiter’s selling pressure now exhausted, Johnson said the community can focus on buying dips without fear of another large dump. As we discussed last night$BAD did not deserve a dump like this, but from looking, the exploiter sold all the Bad, meaning it is now safe for the community to work on buying that dip. — MyNameIsMudd (@NameMudd) September 22, 2025 BAD’s 10-Day Decline May Be Ending The Shibarium exploit had driven BAD lower, with the token losing over 20% in the past 10 days. Johnson argued that the decline was driven by forced selling, not fundamentals, and that the project “did not deserve” the hit. Related: After $4.1M Bridge Exploit, Shiba Inu Dangles 50 ETH Bounty for Hacker’s Cooperation Trading data now shows BAD establishing a local bottom and recovering more than 5% in the last 24 hours, suggesting selling pressure has cleared. SHIB Also Shows Early Recovery Other tokens stolen in the bridge hack, including SHIB and ETH, also faced steep losses after the exploit. SHIB dropped over 20% but has since rebounded 3.74% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00001224 at press time.  Related: SHIB Price Drops 13% in Three Days as Leadership Debate Intensifies The recovery across Shiba Inu ecosystem assets indicates the…
2025/09/24 02:35
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Won't Air On Over 30% Of ABC Stations—Nexstar Joins Sinclair In Boycott

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Won’t Air On Over 30% Of ABC Stations—Nexstar Joins Sinclair In Boycott

The post ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Won’t Air On Over 30% Of ABC Stations—Nexstar Joins Sinclair In Boycott appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Nexstar, which owns dozens of ABC stations, said it will not air “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” when the late-night show returns to the network Tuesday, joining Sinclair Broadcast Group in boycotting the show amid controversy over the host’s comments critical of Republicans and Donald Trump following the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. ABC announced on Monday Kimmel would return to the air Tuesday night. Disney Key Facts This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/09/23/one-third-of-abc-stations-wont-air-jimmy-kimmel-live-nexstar-joins-sinclair-in-boycott/
2025/09/24 02:33
Looking to buy the next pullback

Looking to buy the next pullback

The post Looking to buy the next pullback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Royal Bank of Canada., (RY) operates as diversified financial service company worldwide. It operates through personal finance, commercial banking, wealth management & Insurance segments. It comes under Financial services sector & trades as “RY” ticker at NYSE. As discussed in the last article, RY extends impulse sequence against April-2025 low. Currently, it favors rally in 3 of (1) & expect next pullback to remain supported to see more upside. We like to buy the next correction in 3, 7 or 11 swings in (2) against April-2025 low. RY – Elliott Wave latest weekly view It ended (II) at $49.55 low in March-2020 & favors rally in III of (III). It ended I at $119.41 high in January-2022 & II at $77.90 low in October-2023 low as 0.618 Fibonacci retracement. Within I, it ended ((1)) at $78.31 high, ((2)) at $67.78 low, ((3)) at $108.09 high, ((4)) at $98.00 low & ((5)) at $119.41 high. Within II pullback, it placed ((W)) at $83.63 low, ((X)) at $104.72 high & ((Y)) at $77.90 low as double correction. Above II low, it placed ((1)) at $128.05 high in December-2024 high & ((2)) at $106.10 as zigzag in April-2025. Within ((1)), it ended (1) at $102.07 high, (2) at $93.97 low, (3) at $126.96 high, (4) at $120.26 low & (5) at $128.05 high. Within ((2)) pullback, it placed (A) at $117.63 low, (B) at $124.35 high & (C) at $106.10 low. RY – Elliott Wave view from 6.30.2025 Above ((2)) low, it favors rally in (1) of ((3)) & expect further upside before correcting in (2). Within (1), it ended 1 at $134.26 high, 2 at $127.38 low & favors rally in 3 of (1). It expects further upside 3 before it may start next pullback in 4, followed by final push to finish (1). It managed to erase the…
2025/09/24 02:03
Morgan Stanley To Enable Bitcoin Trading For E*Trade Clients In First Half Of 2026

Morgan Stanley To Enable Bitcoin Trading For E*Trade Clients In First Half Of 2026

The post Morgan Stanley To Enable Bitcoin Trading For E*Trade Clients In First Half Of 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Stanley is preparing to roll out crypto trading for retail clients on its E*Trade platform, marking a significant leap by a Wall Street bank into Bitcoin and digital assets. The bank will partner with cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Zerohash to provide liquidity, custody, and settlement, according to a Bloomberg report. Trading is expected to go live in the first half of 2026, beginning with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. In other words, Morgan Stanley doesn’t just want to let customers buy Bitcoin. It wants to be the place where traditional and digital assets sit side by side in the same account. Morgan Stanley announced plans earlier this year to add spot Bitcoin and crypto trading to its E*Trade platform sometime in 2026, but didn’t share specifics on timing and infrastructure.  ‘Tip of the iceberg’  Jed Finn, Morgan Stanley’s head of wealth management, framed the move as a “transformative moment” for the industry.  “Offering clients the ability to trade crypto is the tip of the iceberg,” Finn said, adding that the firm ultimately plans to build a full wallet solution for custody and tokenization of assets, according to CNBC reporting. The timing reflects a broader shift in regulatory posture under the Trump administration, which has cleared the way for banks to expand into crypto markets.  Competitors like Charles Schwab are exploring similar offerings, while Robinhood has long reaped the rewards — pulling in more than $600 million from crypto trading last year, about one-fifth of its total revenue. Morgan Stanley isn’t just offering trading access. It’s also investing directly in Zerohash, which recently raised $104 million at a $1 billion valuation. That stake gives the bank a foothold in the infrastructure layer of crypto markets as well. Finn also emphasized that the bank is exploring tokenization, which is the process of using…
2025/09/24 01:52
Pi Network Faces Brutal Selloff: Leverage, Liquidity, and Trust Issues

Pi Network Faces Brutal Selloff: Leverage, Liquidity, and Trust Issues

TLDR Pi Network experienced a dramatic selloff, losing nearly half of its value within hours. Leveraged futures liquidations triggered a cascade of forced sales, exacerbating the market downturn. The market’s thin liquidity made Pi Network vulnerable to rapid price drops. A significant number of Pi tokens remain unmigrated or locked, increasing pressure on the market. [...] The post Pi Network Faces Brutal Selloff: Leverage, Liquidity, and Trust Issues appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/24 01:45
SEC's Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have 'burdensome' regulatory requirements

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

The post SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC is flipping the table on crypto regulation. Chairman Paul Atkins said on Fox Business that the agency wants to roll out a new “innovation exemption” by the end of this year. This rule would let crypto firms launch products straight into the market without having to follow rules that don’t match the technology. The decisions follow months of legal cleanup, as Atkins confirmed the SEC has already dropped several crypto enforcement actions filed under former Chair Gary Gensler, saying those cases were “burdensome” and didn’t make sense anymore. According to the Mornings with Maria interview, this exemption is part of a broader effort to give the crypto industry a stable regulatory floor to build from. “We’re trying to give the marketplace some kind of stable platform upon which they can introduce their products,” Paul said. The SEC has also created a new crypto task force to help structure what he called a “new approach” to crypto oversight. Paul floated the innovation exemption idea back in July, but this is the first time he’s committed to a deadline. Since Donald Trump’s return to the Oval, the vibe at the SEC has clearly changed. Paul made it clear that crypto firms should not have to “comply with incompatible or burdensome prescriptive regulatory requirements.” Paul calls for fewer reports, more IPOs, and tighter rulemaking with CFTC Paul also wants to cut down on how often companies report earnings. He told Maria Bartiromo the current quarterly system is outdated, and backed Trump’s suggestion that companies should report just twice a year. Paul pointed out that before 1970, U.S. public companies didn’t report every quarter. “Foreign companies listed in the U.S. only report every six months,” he said, arguing it’s time to review whether the current structure still makes sense. He also noted…
2025/09/24 01:09
Korea Eyes AI Capital Status with BlackRock Investment Deal

Korea Eyes AI Capital Status with BlackRock Investment Deal

TLDRs; Korea signed a major AI and renewable energy investment deal with BlackRock, aiming to become Asia’s AI capital. The agreement centers on data centers and AI infrastructure, supporting Korea’s push to lead in global AI projects. BlackRock plans long-term investments in Korea while also pursuing global data strategies, including UK data center acquisitions. The [...] The post Korea Eyes AI Capital Status with BlackRock Investment Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/24 01:04
Shocking Shift: 8 Best Crypto To Buy Now That Could Redefine Portfolios in 2025

Shocking Shift: 8 Best Crypto To Buy Now That Could Redefine Portfolios in 2025

BlockchainFX presale nears $8M with 10,300+ buyers at $0.024, offering staking rewards, Visa card integration, and 2x upside at launch. Best crypto to buy now.
2025/09/24 01:03
Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SegaSwap raises seed funding at $10M valuation to build attention-based DeFi on Solana and Sonic SVM with liquid staking innovation.
2025/09/23 23:55
Why Agentic AI's $196.6 Billion Market Surge Signals the End of Human-Only Decision Making

Why Agentic AI's $196.6 Billion Market Surge Signals the End of Human-Only Decision Making

Why Agentic AI’s Unprecedented $196.6 Billion Market Surge Signals the Inevitable Decline of Human-Only Decision Making Across Business, Governance, and Society.
2025/09/23 18:40
