Alcohol Still Leads Restaurant Beverage Orders, According To Harris Poll
A new Harris Poll reveals millennials and Gen X still drive alcohol sales in restaurants, while Gen Z mixes drinks, formats, and expectations. Alcohol may still be the default for many American diners, but the latest Harris Poll suggests drinking habits are shifting. While older generations continue to reach for beer, wine, and cocktails, Gen Z is redefining what it means to drink out, focusing more on flexibility, aesthetics, and mood than tradition. Millennials are still loyal alcohol buyers when dining out, but Gen Z's beverage habits are harder to pin down, according to new Harris Poll data. getty What the new Harris Poll reveals about U.S. beverage behavior In a nationally representative survey conducted by Harris in partnership with eMarketer, 36 percent of Americans reported that alcohol is their preferred restaurant beverage, slightly ahead of soda at 29 percent and water at 21 percent. But in practice, the most commonly ordered items are still non-alcoholic: 89 percent said they ordered water in the past 30 days, and 78 percent ordered soda. Alcohol remains a strong presence, with 69 percent of diners saying they ordered at least one alcoholic drink recently. Cocktails topped the alcohol category, followed by beer, spirits, and wine. While the overall preference is clear, the details begin to diverge once you look at generational breakdowns. Millennials still drive alcohol sales, especially with repeat orders Millennials continue to be the most reliable customers for restaurants selling alcohol. Fifty percent say alcohol is their default drink when dining out, compared to just 25 percent of Gen Z. They also reported significantly more repeat orders over the past month—especially for beer, spirits, and wine. This makes millennials a priority for alcohol brands and on-premise sales strategies. Libby Rodney, the Chief Strategy Officer at The Harris Poll, explained it this…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:21