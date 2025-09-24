2025-09-24 Wednesday

Devastating $1.2M Loss Raises Critical Security Questions

The post Devastating $1.2M Loss Raises Critical Security Questions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Seedify SFUND Bridge Hack: Devastating $1.2M Loss Raises Critical Security Questions Skip to content Home Crypto News Seedify SFUND Bridge Hack: Devastating $1.2M Loss Raises Critical Security Questions Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/seedify-sfund-bridge-hack/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:44
The blue box bounce: NVDA’s perfect reaction higher

The post The blue box bounce: NVDA’s perfect reaction higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 4-hour Elliott Wave Charts of NVDA. We presented to members at the elliottwave-forecast. In which, the rally from 07 April 2025 low is unfolding as an impulse structure. Showing a higher high sequence favored more upside extension to take place. Therefore, we advised members not to sell the stock & buy the dips in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the blue box areas. We will explain the structure & forecast below: NVDA four-hour Elliott Wave chart from 9.08.2025 Here’s the 4-hour Elliott wave chart from the 9.08.2025 update. In which, the cycle from the 21 April 2025 low ended in wave ((3)) at $184.48 high. Down from there, the stock made a pullback in wave ((4)) to correct that cycle. The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave flat structure where wave (A) ended at $168 low. Wave (B) bounce ended at $184.47 high & wave (C) managed to reach the blue box area at $167.02- $156.24. From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for the next leg higher or for a 3 wave bounce minimum. NVDA latest four-hour Elliott Wave chart from 9.21.2025 This is the latest 4-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 9.21.2025 Weekend update. In which the NVDA is showing a reaction higher taking place, right after ending the zigzag correction within the blue box area. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the long position at the blue box area. However, a break above $184.48 high is still needed to confirm the next extension higher towards $189.48- $197.31 area minimum & avoid a double correction lower. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/the-blue-box-bounce-nvdas-perfect-reaction-higher-202509231318
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:30
Alcohol Still Leads Restaurant Beverage Orders, According To Harris Poll

The post Alcohol Still Leads Restaurant Beverage Orders, According To Harris Poll appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new Harris Poll reveals millennials and Gen X still drive alcohol sales in restaurants, while Gen Z mixes drinks, formats, and expectations. Alcohol may still be the default for many American diners, but the latest Harris Poll suggests drinking habits are shifting. While older generations continue to reach for beer, wine, and cocktails, Gen Z is redefining what it means to drink out, focusing more on flexibility, aesthetics, and mood than tradition. Millennials are still loyal alcohol buyers when dining out, but Gen Z’s beverage habits are harder to pin down, according to new Harris Poll data. getty What the new Harris Poll reveals about U.S. beverage behavior In a nationally representative survey conducted by Harris in partnership with eMarketer, 36 percent of Americans reported that alcohol is their preferred restaurant beverage, slightly ahead of soda at 29 percent and water at 21 percent. But in practice, the most commonly ordered items are still non-alcoholic: 89 percent said they ordered water in the past 30 days, and 78 percent ordered soda. Alcohol remains a strong presence, with 69 percent of diners saying they ordered at least one alcoholic drink recently. Cocktails topped the alcohol category, followed by beer, spirits, and wine. While the overall preference is clear, the details begin to diverge once you look at generational breakdowns. Millennials still drive alcohol sales, especially with repeat orders Millennials continue to be the most reliable customers for restaurants selling alcohol. Fifty percent say alcohol is their default drink when dining out, compared to just 25 percent of Gen Z. They also reported significantly more repeat orders over the past month—especially for beer, spirits, and wine. This makes millennials a priority for alcohol brands and on-premise sales strategies. Libby Rodney, the Chief Strategy Officer at The Harris Poll, explained it this…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:21
Federal Reserve’s Bostic equates employment risks to inflation threats

The post Federal Reserve’s Bostic equates employment risks to inflation threats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Photo: David A. Grogan/CNBC Key Takeaways Fed’s Bostic says employment risks are now as significant as inflation risks. Labor market stability is becoming a concern as the Fed weighs its dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic today signaled that employment risks now pose threats equivalent to inflation pressures. The statement reflects growing concerns about labor market stability as the Fed navigates between its goals of maximum employment and price stability. Bostic serves as a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets national monetary policy. U.S. core inflation hovers around 3.1% according to Fed projections, while unemployment is expected to reach 4.5% by year-end. This economic backdrop has prompted policymakers to reassess the relative weight of employment versus inflation risks. The Fed hiked rates aggressively in 2022-2023 to combat inflation that peaked above 9% during the post-pandemic recovery. Officials have since begun modest cuts but remain cautious, with only limited rate reductions projected for 2025. Recent Fed communications indicate a delicate balancing act as inflation remains above the 2% target. The central bank’s dual mandate from Congress requires promoting both maximum employment and stable prices, often creating policy trade-offs. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/federal-reserve-bostic-employment-inflation-balancing/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:20
Bubblemaps Rolls out Community Intel Desk, Fueling Cases With BMT Token Incentives

The post Bubblemaps Rolls out Community Intel Desk, Fueling Cases With BMT Token Incentives appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bubblemaps has launched Intel Desk, a public platform that pays users in BMT to surface scams and suspicious activity—because in crypto, memory and accountability shouldn’t be optional. Bubblemaps’ Intel Desk Turns Scam Hunting Into a Paying Gig With BMT According to Bubblemaps’ X announcement, the Intel Desk is pitched as a “Wikipedia of investigations,” where […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bubblemaps-rolls-out-community-intel-desk-fueling-cases-with-bmt-token-incentives/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:13
What Time Does Gary Oldman’s ‘Slow Horses’ Season 5 Begin Streaming?

The post What Time Does Gary Oldman’s ‘Slow Horses’ Season 5 Begin Streaming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gary Oldman in “Slow Horses.” AppleTV+ Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden and Kristen Scott Thomas, is back this week with Season 5. An Apple TV+ original series, Slow Horses began streaming on the platform in 2022. The official summary for the series reads, “This darkly funny espionage drama follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. Led by their brilliant but irascible leader, the notorious Jackson Lamb (Oldman), they navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors to defend England from sinister forces.” Forbes‘South Park’ Co-Creator On Episode 5 Delay: ‘No One Censored Us’By Tim Lammers The logline for Season 5 reads, “Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply.” Slow Horses Season 5 will begin with the release of Episode 1, titled Bad Dates, and Episode 2, titled Incommunicado, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. CT on Apple TV+. Season 5 consists of six episodes. Forbes‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers For viewers who don’t subscribe to Apple TV+, the platform offers a single, ad-free subscription for $12.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. ‘Slow Horses’ Season 4 Earned 5 Emmy Nominations Slow Horses has become a perennial TV awards season favorite, having earned nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2024, including nods for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Gary Oldman, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:06
Crypto Bloodbath: Ethereum Endures Largest Liquidation Wave Since 2021, More Decline Ahead?

Following a recent pullback, Ethereum, the leading altcoin, appears to have entered a bearish state, with the asset constantly dropping towards the $4,000 price mark. As the broader crypto market faced a significant downswing on Monday, ETH’s sudden decline has led to the liquidation of several long positions. Ethereum Leads In Massive Crypto Liquidation The […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 02:00
What Powell’s Signals On Fed Rate Cuts Mean For The Economy

The post What Powell’s Signals On Fed Rate Cuts Mean For The Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Insights: What Powell’s Signals On Fed Rate Cuts Mean For The Economy Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Insights: What Powell’s Signals on Fed Rate Cuts Mean for the Economy Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/powell-signals-fed-rate-cuts/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:59
PeckShield warns traders to stay clear of SFUND bridges

The post PeckShield warns traders to stay clear of SFUND bridges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PeckShield, the blockchain security company, has cautioned the SFUND users not to use any SFUND bridges. According to the company, a drain bridge hack just happened on one of the  SFUND bridges. According to Meta Alchemist, the founder of Seedify, a Web 3 incubator and launchpad platform, has said that the investigation is ongoing. On his X account, he wrote, “We had audits on all these contracts, and have been running the same bridge contracts for over 3 years.” Meta Alchemist has also said that they have contacted LayerZero and will provide updates as the investigation progresses. They will also fully cooperate with law enforcement and cybersecurity teams in tracking down the hacker. PeckShield, which has made the announcement seems to be working with Seedify in order to find a solution. Seedify asks for more help as SFUND tank 50%  Meta Alchemist has urgently called out to Zachxbt, offering a generous reward for helping locate the hacker and resolve the situation. He said, “Zachxbt, if you could find us the hackers, and help us resolve this situation, we would love to give you a huge bounty for this.” According to Meta Alchemist, the case is urgent because the hackers are moving the funds that they got from draining the liquidity pools, after minting from bridges.  #PeckShieldAlert $SFUND price plummeted -50% pic.twitter.com/RPWLq4M0uG — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) September 23, 2025 Meanwhile, the exploit triggered significant price declines. SFUND has seen a 50.07% decline in the last 24 hours. Now the coin is trading at $0.2132. In addition, the market cap is down 50% now standing at $15.88 million. The decline reflects investor concerns about network security vulnerabilities. SeedifyFund helps launch new blockchain gaming projects. The platform’s SFUND token is key here. Investors use SFUND for staking, helping fund projects, and participating in decisions.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:54
Trump Expected To Criticize UN In First General Assembly Speech Since 2019

The post Trump Expected To Criticize UN In First General Assembly Speech Since 2019 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump is expected to challenge the role of the United Nations as he addresses its General Assembly on Tuesday, after repeatedly criticizing the organization, leaving several affiliated agencies and revoking funding for the global body. President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on Septemeber 22, 2025. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Trump will speak about “how globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order, and he will articulate his straightforward and constructive vision for the world” in the speech at the General Assembly meeting in New York, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday. Trump’s speech comes after the U.S. revoked about $1 billion in funding this year to the U.N., which Trump has accused previously of “not being well run,” and withdrew from several U.N. agencies, including the World Health Organization, UNESCO and Human Rights Council. Trump will also touch on his own personal disputes with the U.N., according to Secretary of State Marco, who told Fox News Tuesday Trump would “point to his own history with the U.N. going back to his time as a developer,” adding that Trump “offered to fix the U.N. building and instead they decided to go in a different direct, wasted a bunch of money.” Rubio appeared to be referring to the U.N. rejecting Trump’s offer to renovate its headquarters in the early 2000s. Trump will meet with several world leaders after the summit, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Argentinian President Javier Milei. Crucial Quote “I’ve always felt that the UN has tremendous potential,” Trump said when he withdrew the U.S. from the U.N. Human Rights Council earlier this year. “It’s not living up to that potential right now.” Key Background Trump…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 01:48
