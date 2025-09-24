PeckShield warns traders to stay clear of SFUND bridges

PeckShield, the blockchain security company, has cautioned the SFUND users not to use any SFUND bridges. According to the company, a drain bridge hack just happened on one of the SFUND bridges. According to Meta Alchemist, the founder of Seedify, a Web 3 incubator and launchpad platform, has said that the investigation is ongoing. On his X account, he wrote, "We had audits on all these contracts, and have been running the same bridge contracts for over 3 years." Meta Alchemist has also said that they have contacted LayerZero and will provide updates as the investigation progresses. They will also fully cooperate with law enforcement and cybersecurity teams in tracking down the hacker. PeckShield, which has made the announcement seems to be working with Seedify in order to find a solution. Seedify asks for more help as SFUND tank 50% Meta Alchemist has urgently called out to Zachxbt, offering a generous reward for helping locate the hacker and resolve the situation. He said, "Zachxbt, if you could find us the hackers, and help us resolve this situation, we would love to give you a huge bounty for this." According to Meta Alchemist, the case is urgent because the hackers are moving the funds that they got from draining the liquidity pools, after minting from bridges. #PeckShieldAlert $SFUND price plummeted -50% pic.twitter.com/RPWLq4M0uG — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) September 23, 2025 Meanwhile, the exploit triggered significant price declines. SFUND has seen a 50.07% decline in the last 24 hours. Now the coin is trading at $0.2132. In addition, the market cap is down 50% now standing at $15.88 million. The decline reflects investor concerns about network security vulnerabilities. SeedifyFund helps launch new blockchain gaming projects. The platform's SFUND token is key here. Investors use SFUND for staking, helping fund projects, and participating in decisions.…