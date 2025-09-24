2025-09-24 Wednesday

AVAX Long Positions Surge to $920K Profit as Price Targets $42 to $61 Surge

The post AVAX Long Positions Surge to $920K Profit as Price Targets $42 to $61 Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: AVAX long positions see massive growth, with traders gaining $920K in unrealized profits. AgriFORCE rebrands to AVAX One, aiming for a $700M AVAX treasury reserve. DeFi activity spikes, pushing AVAX’s Total Value Locked (TVL) to its highest level since August 2022. AVAX Long Positions Surge to $920K Profit as Price Targets $42 to $61 Surge Avalanche (AVAX) is seeing growing interest among traders, with long positions surging and significant price targets being set. Recently, the cryptocurrency has gained traction with both whales and institutional investors showing confidence in its potential. Institutional Interest Grows as AgriFORCE Rebrands to AVAX One Institutional interest in AVAX has been bolstered by the announcement that AgriFORCE Growing Systems, a Nasdaq-listed company, has rebranded to AVAX One. According to the company’s press release, the company’s goal is to build a treasury reserve of more than $700 million in AVAX tokens. AgriFORCE, which focuses on agricultural technologies, is making a significant shift towards the Avalanche ecosystem. This move could reduce the circulating supply of AVAX, boosting its demand and increasing its value in the long term. The news has positively impacted the AVAX price, helping it recover from recent dips. Upward movement | Source: X The price of AVAX has been on an upward trajectory, with analysts predicting further gains. Strong technical signals have emerged, suggesting that AVAX could target price levels between $42 and $61. According to recent reports, AVAX has been recovering from the bottom regions for a long time, with upward movement starting from the $15 mark. AVAX Long Positions Hit $920K in Unrealized Profit However, AVAX has also become a favorite among traders, particularly those in long positions. Recently, whale accounts have made significant investments, with one opening a 5x long position worth $17.2 million. This position already has an unrealized…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:41
Why BlockDAG Beats Pepenode And Magacoin Finance

The post Why BlockDAG Beats Pepenode And Magacoin Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pepenode offers novelty with gamified mining and token burns, but its scale is unproven. Magacoin Finance has demonstrated momentum through funding, a growing community, and audits that strengthen its legitimacy, placing it firmly among the stronger presale crypto coins of this cycle.  Yet, both projects pale compared to BlockDAG’s real-world execution with 312,000 unique holders and almost 20,000 miners sold. Its current special price of $0.0013 still sits far below its confirmed $0.05 listing, opening a potential 3,746% ROI window that makes it hard to ignore. But this entry price is about to expire in less than 24 hours! Why Pepenode May Be Worth Your Attention Pepenode’s presale has quietly gained steam, already generating nearly $1 million in raised funds, signaling early investor interest in more than just meme hype. What sets Pepenode apart is its gamified approach: instead of holding and waiting, investors can instantly start a “mine-to-earn” experience by building virtual mining rigs that generate meme coin rewards. This mechanic encourages active participation with real incentives embedded in the system. Its tokenomics also include deflationary triggers, like burn mechanics tied to virtual upgrades, that could reduce supply and support price growth. Pepenode offers an engaging alternative to passively holding a token. Its interactive mining game, deflationary design, and strong early traction make it one of the more compelling presale crypto opportunities emerging in 2025. MAGACOIN Finance Surges Past $13.5 Million and 13,500 Backers MAGACOIN Finance has quickly become one of the most active and high-conviction presale crypto coins of 2025, raising over $13.5 million and drawing more than 13,500 investors. Analysts are calling it a standout thanks to its cultural branding, structured tokenomics, and community momentum. What sets MAGACOIN Finance apart is its layered credibility. The presale phases feature scarcity-driven mechanics with supply tightening over time. It also…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:40
Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Sentiment Weakens While Rollblock Captures Investor Attention

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu struggle for momentum, while Rollblock presale hits $11.8M, 55,000 users, and 500% gains. Analysts see RBLK targeting $1 in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 02:30
Y Combinator launches funding initiative targeting on-chain startups with Base partnership

The post Y Combinator launches funding initiative targeting on-chain startups with Base partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Y Combinator announced plans to fund Web3 startups through a new “Fintech 3.0” initiative created in collaboration with Base and Coinbase Ventures on Sept. 23. The accelerator targets companies building financial systems on blockchain infrastructure, citing regulatory clarity and infrastructure maturity as key factors enabling this sector’s growth. The announcement, released simultaneously by Y Combinator and Base on Sept. 23, positions blockchain technology as the foundation for a new financial era where payments settle instantly worldwide for under one cent. Y Combinator frames this as the third evolution of financial technology, following the initial digitization in the 1990s and the emergence of API-based services over the past decade. According to the announcement, three factors have aligned to make on-chain finance viable now. The GENIUS Act established federal regulations for stablecoins, leading to a $30 billion market cap growth and interest from Amazon and Walmart in launching their own stablecoins. Additionally, Layer-2 (L2) blockchain infrastructure has achieved sub-second, sub-cent transaction processing, with Base reporting nearly $15 billion in platform assets. The third factor cited was growing market demand, with an estimated 560 million crypto users globally and $30 trillion in stablecoin settlements last year, representing a 300% year-over-year increase. Strategic focus areas Y Combinator identified three priority funding sectors. Stablecoins represent the primary opportunity, with dollar-pegged digital currencies proving the model for instant global payments. The accelerator seeks companies building local currency stablecoins and crypto-native commerce platforms. Base reported over $4 billion in stablecoin value across its platform, including EURC, CADC, IDRX, and additional local variants. The second focus area is tokenization and trading applications. The initiative targets startups that apply blockchain rails to traditional assets, enabling programmable equity tokens and global access to previously illiquid markets. JPMorgan recently launched USD-backed deposit tokens on Base through its Kinexys platform, demonstrating institutional…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:23
Worried Fed is behind curve on labor market weakness

The post Worried Fed is behind curve on labor market weakness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michelle Bowman said on Tuesday that she supported the quarter-point interest rate cut and added that now it’s important for the Fed to proactively support the job market, per Reuters. Key takeaways “Worried the Fed is behind the curve on labor market weakness, policy may need to adjust faster if risks materialize.” “Important that recent statement included a forward-looking view for further cuts.” “Expect last week’s cut a first step towards a more neutral rate if economy evolves as expected.” “If demand conditions do not improve, businesses may begin laying off workers.” “Tariff impact on inflation will fade, inflation is otherwise near target.” “Labor market could deteriorate fast in coming months.” “Concerned housing weakness could lead to accelerating drop in values.” “Will need faster cuts if job market continues worsening.” Market reaction FXStreet Fed Sentiment Index remains in dovish territory, slightly above 90 after these comments received a dovish score of 3.4 from FXStreet Fed Speech Tracker. In the meantime, the US Dollar Index remains in a tight daily range at around 97.30. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/feds-bowman-worried-fed-is-behind-curve-on-labor-market-weakness-202509231309
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:18
LunarCrush Reveals the List Top AI Projects by Social Activity

LunarCrush discloses top AI crypto projects by social activity, with Bittensor ($TAO) leading, followed by $FET, $RENDER, $HOLO, and a few others.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/24 02:15
XRP to Peak Above $10 This Cycle, While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is Set to Touch $1 from Under $0.0025

The post XRP to Peak Above $10 This Cycle, While Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is Set to Touch $1 from Under $0.0025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* The cryptocurrency market is preparing for a bull cycle, analysts believe may be one of the biggest. Institutional adoption is on the rise, and meme coin culture isn’t slowing down either. XRP, one of the largest assets, is expected to peak above $10 in 2026. However, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) a new meme coin under $0.0025, could offer a better opportunity with predictions suggesting a $1 target.  Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: $10 Target in Sight for 2026 XRP is trading around $3.02 today. It’s consolidating near key support after weeks of steady gains. The token is facing short-term resistance around $3.10–$3.18.  However, analysts argue the technical setup points to a larger breakout if macro and regulatory winds turn favorable. XRP/USD 1D Price Chart|Source: TradingView  The path toward $10 in 2026 rests on three main catalysts. First, regulatory clarity is approaching, with Ripple-related ETF filings under review by U.S. regulators. Approval would likely accelerate institutional adoption and drive inflows. The wrap-up on the Ripple-SEC case had already lifted a heavy legal weight off Ripple’s shoulders.  Second, institutional accumulation continues, with firms like Galaxy Digital reportedly adding XRP exposure. This signals growing confidence in its utility.  However, challenges remain, particularly the need to clear the $3.20 resistance and maintain volume support. But if inflows mirror Ethereum’s ETF-driven momentum, XRP could scale higher. It could climb into the $5–$7 range in 2025 before targeting $10+ in 2026.  For investors, XRP offers a blend of institutional credibility and speculative upside, though the spotlight may increasingly shift to faster-moving plays like Little Pepe. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme-Powered Layer-2 Revolution Why XRP aims for $10, Little (LILPEPE) is eyeing a $1 target from under $0.0025. What’s driving this projection is Little Pepe’s vision to be the first dedicated Layer-2 blockchain explicitly designed for memes. This…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:14
What You Need to Build a Profitable Rig at Home

The post What You Need to Build a Profitable Rig at Home appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The idea of building a Bitcoin mining rig at home in 2025 is more appealing than ever. With cryptocurrencies continuing to grow in adoption, miners worldwide are looking for ways to generate passive income from the blockchain. Setting up a rig by yourself may sound exciting, but it requires careful planning, upfront investment, and ongoing maintenance. In this guide, we’ll explore exactly what you need to start DIY mining at home, compare it with cloud mining services offered by competitors like Cleanspark, Quantumcloud, Easyminer, and Braiins, and explain why ETNCrypto stands out as the number one option for miners who want reliable, transparent, and profitable results. Compared with other home mining platforms, ETNCrypto provides cloud mining technology that does not require hardware deployment, allowing mining enthusiasts to mine cryptocurrencies without deploying hardware. Just register an account and start without manual intervention. Understanding Bitcoin Mining in 2025 Bitcoin mining is the process of verifying transactions and adding them to the blockchain through a consensus algorithm known as Proof of Work. Miners compete to solve complex mathematical problems using specialized hardware, and the first one to solve it earns the right to add a new block while receiving Bitcoin rewards. Over time, the mining difficulty has increased, which means that mining today is no longer about using a simple home computer. Instead, dedicated ASIC rigs like the Antminer S21 and S19 XP dominate the space. To build a profitable rig at home in 2025, you need not just the right machine but also access to affordable electricity, efficient cooling, and stable network connectivity. What You Need to Build a DIY Mining Rig Before starting, you need to gather a few essentials. The first requirement is mining hardware, preferably ASICs designed specifically for Bitcoin. GPUs are still popular for altcoins, but Bitcoin mining…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 02:10
First Time Buying a Token? Start Here With Milk and Mocha ($HUGS)

If you’re new to crypto, the idea of buying a token might sound intimidating. But if you’re a fan of […] The post First Time Buying a Token? Start Here With Milk and Mocha ($HUGS)  appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/24 02:00
U.S. Importers Bear Tariff Costs, Says Fed Chair Powell

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/importers-bear-tariff-costs/
Coinstats2025/09/24 01:41
