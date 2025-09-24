Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin ensuring blockchain privacy is critical to building ‘open and verifiable’ societies

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin warned that society's growing reliance on digital infrastructure could erode public trust unless technologies are built on open and verifiable foundations. In a Sept. 24 blog post, he argued that healthcare systems, civic tools, and personal technologies face heightened risks when users cannot see how the systems that govern them work. Buterin said the rapid pace of global innovation has deepened humanity's dependence on digital tools, from health trackers to encrypted messaging. That reliance, he cautioned, can create dangerous concentrations of power if corporations or governments control the underlying infrastructure. To avoid that outcome, he urged developers to prioritize open-source design and verifiability that end users can check directly. According to him: "[These technologies] benefits are too great, and in a highly competitive global environment, civilizations that reject these technologies will lose first competitiveness and then sovereignty to those that embrace them. However, in addition to offering powerful benefits, these technologies deeply affect power dynamics, both within and between countries." Open systems applications Buterin pointed to healthcare as a sector where the stakes are particularly high. He explained that proprietary health data platforms leave individuals dependent on corporate gatekeepers, who can charge fees or block access altogether. By contrast, open and verifiable systems would allow defensive biotech to fight pandemics while preserving public trust in the data behind the response. He also warned that insecure data systems create direct threats to safety. Stolen health records could enable insurers to exploit customers or criminals to target victims based on location tracking. He noted: "If this kind of personal health data is insecure, someone who hacks it can blackmail you over any health issues, optimize pricing of insurance and healthcare products to extract value from you, and if the data includes location tracking they know where to wait…