Crypto 2025 Prediction: RWA will increase at least 3 times, 95% of memes will go directly to zero

By: PANews
2024/10/29 16:50
Author: @Defi_Warhol

Translation: Joy, PANews

The clock of 2024 has entered the last quarter, and the crypto community has begun to look forward to the arrival of 2025. After all, the general consensus is that we will have the opportunity of a bull market in 2025. Crypto opinion leader Defi_Warhol took the lead in sharing his predictions for 2025.

Predictions for 2025:

1/ Chain Abstraction will be the next big game changer that will help Web3 reach the next billion users. Projects focused on chain abstraction (like Particle) will do very well.

2/ DeFi will continue to grow as more TradFi institutions integrate decentralized services into their products. I expect lending, borrowing, and staking platforms to become accessible to everyday consumers.

3/ Stablecoins will become the most commonly used product in Web3. Stablecoin issuers will become one of the most profitable companies in the world.

4/ More physical assets (like real estate, fine art, commodities, etc.) will be tokenized on the blockchain, allowing fractional ownership and increasing liquidity. I expect the RWA market to grow at least 3x by 2025.

5/ GameFi will become mainstream rather than niche, and big companies like Rockstar will start integrating Web3 features into their games.

6/ DAOs will increasingly become a popular governance model for private companies and NGOs, giving people greater control over decision-making.

7/ The airdrop is coming to an end in its current form because its value has been decreasing over time due to too many "wool parties" participating. I expect the way projects reward the community will change.

8/ Regardless of the election outcome, regulation will become clearer. Cryptocurrencies have become too powerful and influential, and many big names are advocating for friendlier regulation.

9/ After the bull market reaches its peak, 95% of memecoins will go straight to zero. The few remaining ones will transform into cult-like memes and survive the next cycle.

