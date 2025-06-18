CBDCs: Will the Digital Currencies Released by Central Banks Replace Crypto

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/18 14:28
Moonveil
MORE$0.0855+0.65%
SphereX
HERE$0.00023-7.63%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08568-1.21%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00551-2.30%

No topic is more contentious in crypto than Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

In just 12 months, the number of countries exploring a central bank digital currency has ballooned from around 35 to at least 81, and likely higher as new data confirms 134 nations are now looking into digital currencies covering 98% of global GDP. Here’s where they’re going next:

What Exactly Are CBDCs? Why Central Banks Are Rushing In

CBDCs are essentially digital versions of your local cash, issued directly by a country’s central bank. Unlike cryptocurrencies, they carry none of the decentralization magic and are fully under government control.

You won’t pay extra service fees,  transactions are fast, and utterly traceable. So when the government gets curious about where your money went, there’s no mystery .

XRP
Price
Market Cap
XRP
$128.44B
24h7d30d1yAll time

China is leading the charge with its digital yuan, pushing beyond domestic use and setting up an international base in Shanghai.

And countries like the Bahamas, Nigeria, and Jamaica are already live with CBDCs. A larger wave—Brazil, India, Turkey, Russia, and Australia—is in the test lab.

Japan, propelled by a sharp rise in cashless payments, is accelerating a digital yen pilot. Over in Europe, the ECB isn’t sitting still either, with formal preparations underway for a digital euro and a tentative launch window between 2025 and 2026.

The US Is Still on the Sidelines

The Federal Reserve has released discussion papers and emphasized exploration, but no concrete plans yet. A recent Senate stablecoin bill signals growing interest in private-dollar tokens but the Fed itself is cagey, preferring to study use cases before committing.

President Trump’s 2025 executive order outright bans a U.S. CBDC but recent legislation such as the Genius Act, which erases guardrails for stablecoins, can usher in a central digital coin creation.

What’s Next?

2025 is pivotal. China is pushing e‑CNY globally. The EU is inching toward a digital euro. Countries like Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, and Russia are in fast pilots. The U.S. is keeping its distance—but stablecoin regulation is warming up.

Crypto fans should see CBDCs as the axis America woke up at a fork in the road. If the U.S. stays on the sidelines while China and Europe shape the rules, private dollar tokens like USDC may leap forward into that vacuum.

EXPLORE: Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino Hopes For Net Positive From US Elections, Says Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Is A Great Idea: 99Bitcoins Exclusive

The post CBDCs: Will the Digital Currencies Released by Central Banks Replace Crypto appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009953-11.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017005-1.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:26
Share
Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Solid Intel, Aster's CEO confirmed that Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase. The chain has features such as sub-second transaction finality, native perpetual contract integration, low transaction fees, and a token repurchase plan.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01221+0.65%
Aster
ASTER$2.4071+41.75%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:06
Share
Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block, Uniswap Labs launched "Compact v1" on Thursday, aiming to reduce cross-chain fragmentation. The system enables secure and reusable resource locking across different blockchain networks, creating a shared framework for developers to customize and compile systems. Compact is an ownerless ERC-6909 contract used to manage resource locks. Its core feature is that it allows initiators to deposit tokens to create resource locks. These locks are controlled by the initiator and can support multiple verifiable "compacts" with specified asset claim conditions. Its architecture consists of four key components: an allocator to prevent double spending, an arbitrator to verify commitment conditions, a tribunal as the settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and an envoy providing backup verification for smart contract wallets. The system will support UniswapX cross-chain swaps, which have already been adopted by LI.FI and Rhinestone. Furthermore, Compact v1 has undergone multiple independent security reviews, with a full audit report forthcoming. It will also be included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.
CROSS
CROSS$0.25426+8.14%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4079-0.41%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00498+2.91%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:22
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Promises to Put Bitcoin at the Heart of State Policy

Canada accelerates China trade push as Washington hesitates