Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission approves BGE's application for a virtual asset trading platform license, bringing the number of licensed institutions to 11 By: PANews 2025/06/18 11:23

PANews reported on June 18 that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission approved BGE's application for a virtual asset trading platform license on June 17. Relevant information shows that the company name of the virtual asset trading platform operator submitted by BGE is "Hong Kong BGE Limited". So far, the number of virtual asset licensed institutions approved by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission has reached 11, and the number of applicants who have withdrawn and returned is 15 (including applicants who have resubmitted); the number of virtual asset trading platform applications on the list is 9.