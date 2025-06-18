Spanish Bank BBVA Advises Wealthy Clients to Invest in Bitcoin By: PANews 2025/06/18 09:58

PANews June 18 news, Spanish financial giant Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( BBVA ) an executive said on Tuesday that the bank recommends wealthy clients to invest up to 7% of their portfolios in cryptocurrencies. This is another sign that some banks are gradually accepting this field that has long been avoided by mainstream finance due to risk issues. Philippe Meyer, head of digital and blockchain solutions at BBVA Switzerland, said at the DigiAssets conference in London that BBVA Private Bank will recommend that clients invest 3% to 7% of their portfolios in cryptocurrencies based on their risk preferences.