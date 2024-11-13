Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.13) By: PANews 2024/11/13 11:13

MEMECOIN $0.001549 -3.78% MEME $0.002395 -0.37% MEMES $0.00006371 +3.40%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!



🗓11/13 Update:

Musk's concept dominates the meme world, $DOGE $Banana $Pnut take off one after another. If you can't buy a real dog, the fake dog with the same name is also washed away

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!