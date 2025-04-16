Trump, an old fan of Monopoly, enters blockchain games, making another move in the crypto space

By: PANews
2025/04/16 16:55
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.722+0.12%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001541-7.44%
Movement
MOVE$0.118+1.72%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001738+1.34%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2297+3.93%

Author: Zen, PANews

Donald Trump, the US President, is known for his "business thinking". His career involves real estate, reality shows, vodka, mortgages, NFL, aviation, bottled water, steaks and even board games. His business territory is also expanding in the cryptocurrency industry. After successively laying out NFT, DeFi, stablecoins, memecoin and crypto mining companies, Trump is now extending his tentacles to the blockchain game field.

According to Fortune magazine, citing two people familiar with the matter, Trump is working with his business partner Bill Zanker to prepare a real estate crypto game with his brand at the core, similar to Monopoly Go! For this "senior enthusiast" who launched a Monopoly-like board game 30 years ago, the release of a digital version of Monopoly with the support of blockchain and cryptocurrency was both unexpected and expected, but it did bring a wave of excitement to the long-dormant blockchain game track.

Trump, an old fan of Monopoly, enters blockchain games, making another move in the crypto space

Real estate tycoon Trump: A long-time fan of Monopoly

In May 1989, Donald Trump and Milton Bradley, a veteran board game company, launched the board game Trump: The Game, which was inspired by Monopoly and Trump's career as a real estate tycoon. Milton Bradley, then president of Milton Bradley, said that the game was based on high-stakes gambling, transactions, and Trump's 1987 bestseller The Art of the Deal. Trump also filmed a TV commercial for the game with the slogan "It's not about winning or losing, but whether you win!"

Trump, an old fan of Monopoly, enters blockchain games, making another move in the crypto space

At a pre-launch event for Trump: The Game, Trump said he would donate an undisclosed portion of the game's revenue to charities for cerebral palsy and AIDS research, as well as to help the homeless. Before the $25 board game was officially released, Trump and Milton Bradley had ambitious plans, believing it would sell 2 million copies, but the final sales were 800,000 copies, far below expectations.

Trump, an old fan of Monopoly, enters blockchain games, making another move in the crypto space

The reason is that, on the one hand, because the game is directly named after Trump, it is easy to be seen as a tool for the rich to make money, and the public is not aware that part of the proceeds are used for charity; on the other hand, the misleading marketing makes it be considered a copycat version of Monopoly. Trump believes that the main reason is that the game itself is too complicated, the rule book is more than 12 pages long, and lacks mass appeal. Although subsequent advertisements specifically stated that "Mr. Trump's proceeds from Trump: The Game will be donated to charity", the game sales are still sluggish. In addition, the Huffington Post reported in 2016 that Trump's previous claim that he donated the income from the board game to charity could not be confirmed, and Trump and related entities declined to comment on this.

In 2004, after the success of Trump's reality show "The Apprentice", Parker Brothers re-released "Trump: The Game". The new version introduced Trump's classic catchphrase in "The Apprentice": "You're fired!" and the slogan "It takes smarts to make millions, and it takes Trump to make billions." However, even with Trump's celebrity effect, this game in a new bottle ultimately received mediocre response.

It should be pointed out that Milton Bradley was acquired by toy and entertainment giant Hasbro in 1984 and merged with Parker Brothers, another subsidiary of Hasbro, in 1998. The brand was later abandoned in 2009 in favor of the parent company's name and eventually adjusted to Hasbro Games. Therefore, the IP of this Trump-authorized board game should belong to Hasbro.

"I've always thought Monopoly is a great game, and a lot of people are interested in it." In 2006, Trump, a "real fan" of the Monopoly game, tried to launch a prime-time reality show based on Monopoly. Trump and documentary producer RJ Cutler will co-star, and Hasbro will be a partner in the program. However, the program eventually died quietly during the development stage, was not bought by any TV network, and no official program name or number of episodes were announced.

After more than 30 years, the Monopoly game is back based on encryption technology

Now, Trump is returning to the Monopoly game once again, only this time he’s taking it on-chain.

According to Fortune, multiple sources revealed that Trump is working with his business confidant Bill Zanker to develop a crypto-based real estate-themed game, which is expected to be launched at the end of April this year. The game is an adaptation of MONOPOLYGO! (Monopoly Go!), in which players earn game coins by moving pieces on a virtual Monopoly board and building buildings in a digital city.

People familiar with the matter said that Zanker was the driving force behind the blockchain game project and had initially planned to launch the project before the inauguration of the 47th president. Zanker can be regarded as Trump's "guide" into the cryptocurrency industry, and Trump's NFT project was facilitated by his repeated suggestions.

Trump, an old fan of Monopoly, enters blockchain games, making another move in the crypto space

According to Zanker's recollection, when he suggested to Trump to launch NFT in early 2022, although Trump was quite interested in "NFT of the former president's artistic image", he was reluctant to use the term "NFT" and preferred to call it "digital trading card on the computer." At the end of the same year, Zanker pushed the matter again, and Trump readily agreed: "Many friends said I shouldn't do it, but I like it, so let's do it."

Zanker also plays an important role in Trump's memecoin project TRUMP. According to the memecoin's website, the remaining tokens after the TRUMP token ICO are held by CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC, accounting for 80% of the total supply. In the registration documents of "Fight Fight Fight LLC", Zanker is listed as the primary contact person.

Regarding the specific details of the crypto game project, Zanker spokesman Kevin Mercuri only revealed that they are developing a "game." Mercuri denied that the game would have any similarities with Monopoly Go, saying that the relevant news was just "rumors." Previously, DTTM Operations, the entity responsible for Trump's trademark, applied to expand Trump's name to various virtual products and NFT-related services. But Mercuri refused to disclose whether these trademark applications were directly related to the project and how blockchain functions would be integrated into the gameplay.

In addition, there are doubts as to whether the upcoming blockchain game will be based on “Trump: The Game”, which has been launched for more than 30 years.

According to sources, Zanker approached Hasbro in May last year, hoping to buy back the IP of Trump: The Game. But Hasbro informed Zanker that it no longer owns the copyright to the game, which is more than 30 years old. However, according to Fortune, a spokesperson for Hasbro, the original developer of the Monopoly board game, said that the company did not license the Monopoly IP to Trump's organization for cryptocurrency investment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 24, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.05%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01401-20.07%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.043+8.31%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 18:00
Share
Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details

Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details

In a landmark development for digital asset investors, REX-Osprey, a collaboration between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, has rolled out the first-ever U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offering direct spot exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP. According to a press release on Businessnewswire, the new products, trading under tickers DOJE and XRPR on the Cboe exchange, mark a significant step in bringing two of the most recognized cryptocurrencies into regulated investment vehicles. Dogecoin Gets Its First ETF The launch of DOJE represents a historic milestone as the first Dogecoin spot ETF in the United States. Once regarded as a meme coin driven by online culture and celebrity endorsements, Dogecoin has since grown into one of the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, supported by a highly active global community. Also Read: Massive Breakout Imminent? ‘XRP is Now Where ETH Was in 2017 Right Before Explosion’ By structuring DOGE under the 1940 Act fund framework, REX-Osprey is making the asset more accessible to traditional investors who prefer trading through established brokerage accounts rather than crypto exchanges. Analysts note that this could broaden institutional interest in DOGE, especially as regulatory-compliant exposure options expand. XRP ETF Brings Utility-Focused Crypto Into Spotlight Alongside DOJE, the XRPR ETF provides exposure to XRP, the digital asset powering Ripple’s payments network. XRP has long been associated with fast, low-cost cross-border transactions, a use case that has attracted growing attention from both banks and payment providers. The XRPR fund will hold most of its assets directly in spot XRP, with the remainder invested in XRP-backed exchange-traded products. This hybrid structure aims to provide investors with a liquid and straightforward way to gain exposure to an asset that continues to be at the center of conversations about the future of international payments. Expanding a Growing ETF Lineup The new DOGE and XRP ETFs follow the July debut of the REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF (SSK), which became the first U.S.-listed ETF to combine spot Solana exposure with on-chain staking rewards. That fund has already surpassed $275 million in assets under management and recently converted to a Regulated Investment Company (RIC) structure, boosting tax efficiency for investors while keeping its staking benefits intact. According to Greg King, CEO of REX Financial and Osprey Funds, the launch of DOJE and XRPR underscores the firm’s ambition to pioneer regulated investment pathways for digital assets. “ETFs have always been about access,” King said in a statement. “The digital asset revolution is accelerating, and to deliver exposure to leading tokens like Dogecoin and XRP within the protection of the U.S. ETF framework is something we are proud to bring to the market.” What This Means for Crypto Adoption Market watchers suggest that the arrival of DOGE and XRP ETFs could broaden crypto exposure in retirement portfolios, wealth management products, and institutional trading desks. For Dogecoin, this marks a shift from meme-driven volatility to potentially more structured investment flows. For XRP, the ETF comes at a time when analysts, including those at Morgan Stanley, have speculated on its potential to capture a share of the $150 trillion cross-border payments market currently dominated by SWIFT. With these launches, REX-Osprey continues to carve out a niche as one of the leading firms bridging crypto-native assets with the regulated ETF space, setting the stage for broader institutional adoption in the coming years. Also Read: Egrag Crypto: XRP Could be Around $6 or $7 by Mid-November Based on this Analysis The post Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.009817-9.43%
Solana
SOL$212.61-3.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08543+0.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:40
Share
Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

An advisor to the Trump family-backed cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial placed a risky long bet on Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) following the announcement of the first publicly traded AVAX-focused treasury company. read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.714+0.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08543+0.21%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04468-15.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 17:29
Share

Trending News

More

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Curve DAO has approved a proposal to establish a credit line of up to 60 million crvUSD for Yield Basis.