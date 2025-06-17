io.net expands AI toolkit with Walrus integration for encrypted model storage

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 21:43
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10574-2.48%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1251-0.31%
IO
IO$0.548+0.73%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1022+6.01%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008785+2.55%

io.net is bolstering its decentralized AI infrastructure by integrating Walrus’ encrypted storage protocol, enabling developers to securely train and deploy custom models without relying on traditional cloud providers.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on June 17, decentralized cloud provider io.net has partnered with Walrus, a Sui-based storage protocol, to provide a robust infrastructure for AI and machine learning applications.

The partnership enables developers to securely store proprietary models on Walrus’ tamper-proof decentralized network while leveraging io.net’s globally distributed GPU clusters for training and inference.

At the core of io.net’s integration with Walrus lies a trifecta of innovative features aimed at addressing the shortcomings of conventional, centralized cloud services. The Bring Your Own Model framework breaks the mold of restrictive AI ecosystems, giving developers the freedom to deploy custom models without being limited to pre-approved options.

This feature is paired with Private Compute Execution, a function that enables encrypted models stored on Walrus to be seamlessly pulled into io.net’s GPU clusters while remaining cryptographed even during processing.

And in perhaps the most practical departure from Big Tech’s playbook, the pay-as-you-go model eliminates the predatory pricing traps that have made AI development prohibitively expensive for all but the best-funded teams.

The timing of io.net’s integration with Walrus couldn’t be more relevant. As demand for AI/ML infrastructure continues to grow, the industry’s dependence on centralized providers has become a major choke point — introducing risks not only around cost, but also data ownership and censorship resistance.

By decentralizing both storage and compute, io.net’s partnership with Walrus offers a credible alternative that aligns with the ethos of Web3 while delivering practical, developer-first features.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01002-10.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017009-1.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:26
Share
Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Solid Intel, Aster's CEO confirmed that Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase. The chain has features such as sub-second transaction finality, native perpetual contract integration, low transaction fees, and a token repurchase plan.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0122+0.82%
Aster
ASTER$2.3819+38.82%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:06
Share
Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

PANews reported on September 24th that, according to The Block, Uniswap Labs launched "Compact v1" on Thursday, aiming to reduce cross-chain fragmentation. The system enables secure and reusable resource locking across different blockchain networks, creating a shared framework for developers to customize and compile systems. Compact is an ownerless ERC-6909 contract used to manage resource locks. Its core feature is that it allows initiators to deposit tokens to create resource locks. These locks are controlled by the initiator and can support multiple verifiable "compacts" with specified asset claim conditions. Its architecture consists of four key components: an allocator to prevent double spending, an arbitrator to verify commitment conditions, a tribunal as the settlement engine for cross-chain swaps, and an envoy providing backup verification for smart contract wallets. The system will support UniswapX cross-chain swaps, which have already been adopted by LI.FI and Rhinestone. Furthermore, Compact v1 has undergone multiple independent security reviews, with a full audit report forthcoming. It will also be included in the Uniswap bug bounty program.
CROSS
CROSS$0.25309+7.65%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4076-0.51%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004954+2.46%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:22
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Promises to Put Bitcoin at the Heart of State Policy

Canada accelerates China trade push as Washington hesitates