U.S. stocks closed: Circle rose 13.1%, Coinbase rose 7.77% By: PANews 2025/06/17 09:14

PANews reported on June 17 that the US stock market closed on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.77%, the S&P 500 up 0.9%, and the Nasdaq up 1.5%. Nvidia (NVDA.O) rose 1.9%, and cryptocurrency stocks generally rose, with Circle (CRCL.K) up 13.1% and Coinbase (COIN.O) up 7.77%.