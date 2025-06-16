JPMorgan Chase: In June, the proportion of Bitcoin mining companies listed in the United States in the total network computing power reached a record high

By: PANews
2025/06/16 23:37
PANews June 16 news, according to CoinDesk, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said in a research report released on Monday that the total computing power of the 13 US-listed Bitcoin mining companies tracked by the bank currently accounts for about 31.5% of the global network computing power, a record high. These mining companies have added 11EH/s computing power since April, mainly driven by CleanSpark, Hive Technologies and Riot Platforms.

The report pointed out that although the average computing power of the entire network fell by 10EH/s to 890EH/s in the first two weeks of June, the computing power of listed mining companies still increased by 99% year-on-year, far exceeding the 55% year-on-year growth rate of the entire network. During the same period, the total market value of mining companies increased by 10% (US$2.4 billion), among which Riot's stock price performed best, rising by 20%, while Bitfarms fell by 9%. The current hash price has fallen by 2% since the end of May.

