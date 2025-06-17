US media: Trump asks officials to be prepared in the Situation Room

By: PANews
2025/06/17 08:03
FOX Token
FOX$0.0257-1.49%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003114-8.14%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.703-0.05%
READY
READY$0.0181+14.26%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.009119-1.38%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Fox News: US President Trump has asked the National Security Council to be ready in the White House Situation Room. Earlier, Trump shortened his trip to the G7 summit and returned to Washington ahead of schedule.

The White House Situation Room is a conference room and intelligence management center located in the basement of the West Wing of the White House, with a total area of about 460 square meters. Its main purpose is to be a workplace for the National Security Council, including the President of the United States, the Vice President, the White House Chief of Staff, the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Advisor, etc., to quickly discuss and respond to sudden domestic and foreign events related to the national security of the United States. It has complete and sufficient advanced security communication facilities, allowing the President of the United States to control the US military distributed around the world at any time.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010005-15.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017008-2.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:26
Share
SEC Chair Backs Trump’s Proposal to Let Companies Choose Quarterly or Twice-Yearly Reporting

SEC Chair Backs Trump’s Proposal to Let Companies Choose Quarterly or Twice-Yearly Reporting

The U.S. SEC is considering a rule change that would allow companies to choose between quarterly and semiannual earnings reports.Visit Website
Union
U$0.009948-12.21%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.699-0.09%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00170764-2.86%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/20 00:18
Share
Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Solid Intel, Aster's CEO confirmed that Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase. The chain has features such as sub-second transaction finality, native perpetual contract integration, low transaction fees, and a token repurchase plan.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01219+0.32%
Aster
ASTER$2.3466+37.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:06
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

SEC Chair Backs Trump’s Proposal to Let Companies Choose Quarterly or Twice-Yearly Reporting

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Promises to Put Bitcoin at the Heart of State Policy