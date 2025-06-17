Bank of America Charts Bitcoin Among Most Disruptive 1,000-Year Innovations

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 09:30
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08532-1.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00552-2.30%

Bank of America now places bitcoin among the most disruptive forces in a millennium, signaling Wall Street’s awakening to its historic role in reshaping global financial power.

1,000 Years of Disruption: Bank of America Ranks Bitcoin Among Humanity’s Greatest Innovations

Bank of America (BofA) Global Research released a long-term chart outlining 1,000 years of technological disruption, highlighting bitcoin as one of the most consequential innovations in recent history. The chart, derived from BofA Global Investment Strategy and Global Financial Data, tracks key breakthroughs—from the printing press to quantum computing—and maps them against global population growth. Bitcoin appears near the steepest part of the curve, signifying its impact during a time of rapid technological acceleration.

Bank of America Charts Bitcoin Among Most Disruptive 1,000-Year Innovations

Among a dense cluster of 21st-century developments, bitcoin stands out for its challenge to traditional financial systems. Since its inception, bitcoin has introduced a decentralized alternative to government-issued currencies and sparked a rapidly growing digital asset industry. Placed alongside the World Wide Web, microprocessor, and electric vehicles, bitcoin is framed as a systemic innovation—not merely a speculative asset. Its ability to facilitate peer-to-peer value exchange without intermediaries positions it as a foundational shift in monetary architecture.

While Bank of America has not yet enabled direct bitcoin purchases through its platform, CEO Brian Moynihan has indicated that the banking institution is ready to incorporate cryptocurrency payments into its services once regulations are clarified to ensure safety and legitimacy. At the World Economic Forum in January, the executive stated:

These efforts mirror a broader institutional pivot toward digital assets, bolstered by a pro-crypto regulatory environment under the Trump administration.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010005-15.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017008-2.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:26
Share
SEC Chair Backs Trump’s Proposal to Let Companies Choose Quarterly or Twice-Yearly Reporting

SEC Chair Backs Trump’s Proposal to Let Companies Choose Quarterly or Twice-Yearly Reporting

The U.S. SEC is considering a rule change that would allow companies to choose between quarterly and semiannual earnings reports.Visit Website
Union
U$0.009948-12.21%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.699-0.09%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00170764-2.86%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/20 00:18
Share
Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Solid Intel, Aster's CEO confirmed that Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase. The chain has features such as sub-second transaction finality, native perpetual contract integration, low transaction fees, and a token repurchase plan.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01219+0.32%
Aster
ASTER$2.3466+37.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:06
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

SEC Chair Backs Trump’s Proposal to Let Companies Choose Quarterly or Twice-Yearly Reporting

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Promises to Put Bitcoin at the Heart of State Policy