ZachXBT once again suggested that X platform add file receiving permission screening to prevent malicious attacks

According to PANews on June 16, ZachXBT, a chain detective, wrote another article to report that when testing XChat, he found that as long as the user turns on message reception, anyone can send files to them. He reminded that if this function is fully launched, it may be used for malicious dissemination attacks, and suggested that the platform add a "file reception filter" setting (none, followers only, everyone).
Previously, his suggestions on group chat permissions had been adopted by Elon Musk .
