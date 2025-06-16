Iran launches new missile attack on Israel, alarm sounds across Israel

By: PANews
2025/06/16 09:19
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1017+6.15%

PANews reported on June 16 that according to the Jerusalem Post: Iran launched a new round of missile attacks on Israel, and alarms sounded across Israel. Explosions were heard in the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010005-15.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017008-2.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 16:26
Share
SEC Chair Backs Trump’s Proposal to Let Companies Choose Quarterly or Twice-Yearly Reporting

SEC Chair Backs Trump’s Proposal to Let Companies Choose Quarterly or Twice-Yearly Reporting

The U.S. SEC is considering a rule change that would allow companies to choose between quarterly and semiannual earnings reports.Visit Website
Union
U$0.009948-12.21%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.699-0.09%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00170764-2.86%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/20 00:18
Share
Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Solid Intel, Aster's CEO confirmed that Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase. The chain has features such as sub-second transaction finality, native perpetual contract integration, low transaction fees, and a token repurchase plan.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01219+0.32%
Aster
ASTER$2.3466+37.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 17:06
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Price Could Fall or Rise by $20K in Q4, 10x Research Reports

SEC Chair Backs Trump’s Proposal to Let Companies Choose Quarterly or Twice-Yearly Reporting

Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Uniswap Labs launches 'Compact v1' system to address blockchain fragmentation

Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Promises to Put Bitcoin at the Heart of State Policy