AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

By: PANews
2025/01/03 12:51
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01227+1.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1258+0.55%

AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

Original article: hitesh.eth , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

How to discover the next Virtuals AI agent token with 100x potential? Here is a professional investment guide:

When the market value of AI agent tokens on the Virtuals platform exceeds $1 million, they will "graduate" from the initial bonding curve mechanism. After graduation, these tokens will create liquidity pools on decentralized exchanges (DEX) such as Uniswap, thereby obtaining better trading liquidity.

Early intervention strategy

To discover potential 100x opportunities early, the best time is right after the token has "graduated". Investors can pay attention to the "Prototype Agents" section of the Virtuals platform, where about 150-200 new tokens are issued every day. Tokens that quickly reach graduation conditions usually indicate that the market has a high interest in them .

AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

Research Methods

  • When you find that a token is rapidly approaching the bonding curve, immediately search for relevant alpha information
  • Search Twitter for related discussions using the token code
  • Gather insights and conduct in-depth secondary validation research using ChatGPT
  • Track graduated tokens via the Flipside dashboard (about 2-3 per day)

    AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

  • Using Virtual AI Agent Token Screener tool developed by @Chisomdickson9

AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

Screening Criteria

  • Filter by token creation time, focusing on tokens issued within 3-4 days and their growth

    AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

  • View price trends, social media performance such as Twitter, and project websites through Dexscreener
  • Evaluate the actual application scenarios of the token and avoid pure meme tokens, but if the token has practical value or innovative functions and the chart shows a bullish trend, it can be included in the watch list
  • Track 24-hour earnings data and filter by creation time again to find the most popular tokens after graduation

AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

  • Pay attention to the tokens that continue to rise. Those tokens that continue to attract attention after graduation often have more potential for growth. In addition, track strong tokens through the 7-day growth table to find the agents with the strongest market momentum.

AI Token Trading 100x Profit Guide: Virtuals Ecosystem Token Screening Strategy

It is recommended to focus on the cross-application of AI agents in the following areas:

  • Decentralized Science (DeSci)
  • Prediction Market
  • game
  • Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

Investment decisions need to be based on in-depth research of project papers, tracking of social media trends, and understanding of usage scenarios. Through systematic research and screening, a high-quality investment target observation list can be established.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Treat ChatGPT like a junior dev on your team — helpful, but always needing review.
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001251-1.72%
Wink
LIKE$0.008066-4.15%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:12
Share
Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

PANews reported on September 24th that according to PR Newswire, Chinese auto dealer Jiuzi New Energy (NASDAQ: JZXN) announced that its board of directors has formally approved and adopted a cryptoasset investment policy. This policy authorizes the company to allocate a portion of its cash reserves to specific cryptoassets within a prudent risk management framework. The policy's core framework includes: 1. Clear investment authorization and ceiling: The board has authorized the company to deploy up to $1 billion to purchase cryptoassets, ensuring controlled risk exposure. 2. Strict asset selection criteria: Initially, investments will be limited to BTC, ETH, and BNB. Any future expansion plans to include other assets will require reassessment and approval by the board's risk committee. 3. Highest level of custody standards: The company will not hold custody of acquired cryptoassets. 4. Professional oversight and governance structure: A "Cryptoasset Risk Committee" will be established to oversee the implementation of various policies and report regularly to the board.
1
1$0.012443-12.37%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,017.52-0.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,049.78+0.11%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 19:29
Share
Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

The Network of Experts concept offers a promising future with enhanced accuracy, trust, and personalized solutions. While challenges like latency and security persist, ongoing innovations hold the way for more effective AI applications.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004669-1.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08544+0.47%
Wink
LIKE$0.008066-4.15%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:14
Share

Trending News

More

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Changpeng Zhao: The era of Perp DEX is coming, and high-quality projects will win in the long run

Inflation forecasts, Treasury yields stable despite Trump Fed takeover threats