Crazy weekend: Crypto’s Solana moment in 10 charts

By: PANews
2025/01/21 13:22

Author: Ignas , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

This past weekend was probably the craziest weekend in crypto. Here are 10 charts to help you understand:

Record DEX trading volumes:

The Solana network DEX transaction volume reached 27 billion US dollars, far exceeding ETH's 5 billion US dollars.

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

DEX trading volume on Solana jumped from an average of approximately $5 billion to $27 billion, a 5.4x increase.

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

As a result, DEX’s share of CEX spot trading volume reached an all-time high of 19%.

Price discovery happens on DEXs, not CEXs.

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

Funds flowed from Arbitrum to Solana, ETH, and Base.

The Solana network saw a net inflow of $153 million, while Arbitrum lost $405 million in the week.

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

The following figure is another way to visualize Solana traffic.

DeBridge analysis shows that about $300 million is flowing into Solana each week, mainly from Ethereum, Base, and Arbitrum.

Solana’s outflows reached approximately $140 million.

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

Phantom reports more than 8 million requests per minute.

Phantom users traded $1.25 billion in volume, with 10 million transactions.

Assuming Phantom’s current rate is 0.85%, the swap fee is $10.6 million.

On the day the TRUMP coin was launched, SOL recorded its largest single-day increase against ETH since 2021. The 25% increase further hit the morale of the Ethereum community and increased pressure on internal reforms of the Ethereum Foundation. Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

However, not all is good for Solana:

  • Average cost increased 20 times
  • Many people simply cannot complete the transaction

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

High fees are very beneficial for SOL stakers.

A total of $57 million in fees were paid, but the majority were $33 million in priority fees and $23.5 million in Jito Tips ( Jito verification tips).

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

Importantly, SOL destroyed a record amount of approximately $16.7 million.

Don’t use “ultra-sound money” as an excuse, because weekend destruction accounts for 81% of SOL issuance, which is much higher than daily.

The following figure shows the Solana destruction rate:

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

Overall, it was a wild weekend for Solana, with TRUMP, MELANIA, and SOL dominating the market. Meanwhile, sentiment on ETH turned negative again.

Crazy weekend: Crypto's Solana moment in 10 charts

Related reading: Trump family is making a comeback! The market value of "First Lady Coin" MELANIA has exceeded 10 billion in a short period of time, and the details of multiple tokens have caused market controversy

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Treat ChatGPT like a junior dev on your team — helpful, but always needing review.
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001251-1.49%
Wink
LIKE$0.008063-4.27%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:12
Share
Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

PANews reported on September 24th that according to PR Newswire, Chinese auto dealer Jiuzi New Energy (NASDAQ: JZXN) announced that its board of directors has formally approved and adopted a cryptoasset investment policy. This policy authorizes the company to allocate a portion of its cash reserves to specific cryptoassets within a prudent risk management framework. The policy's core framework includes: 1. Clear investment authorization and ceiling: The board has authorized the company to deploy up to $1 billion to purchase cryptoassets, ensuring controlled risk exposure. 2. Strict asset selection criteria: Initially, investments will be limited to BTC, ETH, and BNB. Any future expansion plans to include other assets will require reassessment and approval by the board's risk committee. 3. Highest level of custody standards: The company will not hold custody of acquired cryptoassets. 4. Professional oversight and governance structure: A "Cryptoasset Risk Committee" will be established to oversee the implementation of various policies and report regularly to the board.
1
1$0.011836-21.57%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,018.19-0.24%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,079.96+0.04%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 19:29
Share
Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

The Network of Experts concept offers a promising future with enhanced accuracy, trust, and personalized solutions. While challenges like latency and security persist, ongoing innovations hold the way for more effective AI applications.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004623-2.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08543+0.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.008063-4.27%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:14
Share

Trending News

More

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Changpeng Zhao: The era of Perp DEX is coming, and high-quality projects will win in the long run

Inflation forecasts, Treasury yields stable despite Trump Fed takeover threats