PA Daily | Over $2 billion in liquidations in the crypto market; Trump plans to impose tariffs on the EU

By: PANews
2025/02/03 17:04
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,72+0,20%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08544+0,22%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02388+1,01%
MAY
MAY$0,0399-0,20%

Today's news tips:

1. Bitwise CEO: Regulators may approve five digital asset spot ETFs this year

2. Data: WLFI’s crypto asset investment has now lost $51.7 million, with ETH losing the most

3. Data: The total amount of liquidation in the past 24 hours has risen to over 2 billion US dollars

4. An Ethereum whale that had been silent for 6 years transferred ETH worth $230 million to Bitfinex before the crash

5. He Yi: In the past two years, Binance has conducted more than 120 internal audits and recovered $30 million in illegal gains

6. THORChain plans to respond to $200 million debt crisis by issuing equity tokens

7. Coinbase Director: Trump has made more than $800 million from TRUMP coin

Regulatory/Macro

Bitwise CEO: Regulators may approve five digital asset spot ETFs this year

Bitwise CEO Matt Hougan revealed that regulators may approve spot ETFs for up to five different digital assets this year. However, to achieve this goal, the SEC needs to cross the "Regulatory Rubicon."

The EU responded that it would resolutely fight back if Trump imposed tariffs on EU goods

Trump said last week he would "absolutely" impose tariffs on the European Union. The European Union said it would "respond firmly" if the United States imposed tariffs, the latest display of dissatisfaction with President Trump's trade policies, whose effects are spreading around the world.

Utah may become the first state in the United States to establish a Bitcoin reserve, and will make a decision within 45 days

Due to a short legislative window and “political momentum,” Utah could become the first state in the U.S. to establish a Bitcoin reserve. Dennis Porter, CEO of Satoshi Action Fund, said in a recent interview that Utah has a “great chance” of becoming the first state in the U.S. to establish a Bitcoin reserve because they only have 45 days to make a decision.

QCP Capital: Market volatility is expected to continue before Trump's negotiations with Canada and Mexico and the EU's tariff policy are implemented

The Trump administration's first round of trade policies has caused sharp fluctuations in global markets. The bear market flattening of the Treasury yield curve - 2-year yields rose while 10-year yields fell, indicating market concerns about short-term inflation and the long-term risks of the trade war to global economic growth. The widening of the New York and London gold price gap not only reflects the unwinding of popular EFP carry trades, but also suggests that gold may face logistical challenges in moving between different vaults, reminding the market of the uncertainty that the scope of tariffs may be further expanded.

Project News

Data: WLFI's crypto asset investment has now lost $51.7 million, with ETH losing the most

According to Spot On Chain data monitoring, affected by Trump's new tariff policy, World Liberty Financial invested $243 million in crypto assets from January 19 to 31, and has currently lost $51.7 million, a drop of 21%. Among them, ETH lost $36.7 million (-24.4%), WBTC lost $8 million (-12.1%), and ENA lost $2.05 million (-43.7%).

Berachain Foundation: Boyco deposits closed

The Berachain Foundation stated on the social platform that the Boyco deposit has been closed.

Data: Raydium surpassed Uniswap to become the largest DEX trading platform last month

According to data from The Block, Raydium processed 27% of DEX trading volume in January, surpassing Uniswap to become the platform with the largest DEX trading volume. At the same time, Raydium's market share increased from 18.8% in December to 27.1% in January, while Uniswap fell from 34.5% in December to 22% in January.

THORChain plans to issue equity tokens to deal with $200 million debt crisis

THORChain governance passed a restructuring plan proposal to issue a new token called TCY (Thorchain Yield) to convert nearly $200 million in defaulted debt into equity. The proposal includes minting 200 million TCY tokens, with 1 TCY token allocated for every dollar of defaulted debt.

He Yi: In the past two years, Binance has conducted more than 120 internal audits and recovered $30 million in illegal gains

Binance co-founder He Yi said in Space that there are currently two coordinators from US law enforcement agencies within Binance. In the past two years, they have conducted more than 120 internal audits, more than 60 people have been fired for violations, and a total of US$30 million in illegal gains have been recovered. There are currently two cases of litigation and prosecution underway.

Coinbase Director: Trump has made over $800 million from TRUMP Coin

Coinbase director Conor Grogan said that US President Trump and his team may have earned more than $800 million after launching the TRUMP coin. According to an X post today, Grogan said that Trump and his team earned $802 million from transfers, liquidity events and fees related to TRUMP.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue: The Exchange Fund has no intention of allocating virtual assets

According to Aastocks, Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, said that foreign exchange fund investments must consider liquidity, stability, long-term returns and diversification benefits. He revealed that there are currently allocations to metals and mainland assets, but no intention to allocate to virtual assets.

Viewpoint

Matrixport Lianchuang: The Asian market lacks independent thinking, and the market will recover soon

Daniel Yan, co-founder of Matrixport, said on social media that it was another typical weak Monday, with insufficient liquidity and commodity trading advisors (CTAs) following suit leading to the market decline. The Asian market can neither withstand any negative news nor independent thinking in the near future. However, tariffs will not have a significant impact on U.S. productivity and inflation, and the market will recover soon.

Bitwise predicts that the inflow of funds into US Bitcoin spot ETFs will reach $59 billion in 2025

Matt Hougan, investment director at Bitwise, said that the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF received nearly $5 billion in inflows in January, which could bring its inflows to $59 billion by the end of 2025. In comparison, the inflows of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs for the whole of 2024 were $35.2 billion.

He Yi: Binance will consider factors such as project market value and project team background when listing coins

Binance co-founder He Yi said in Space that Binance will consider many factors when listing coins. Taking the previously popular AI16Z as an example, the market value of this coin was already large when it came into consideration. During the discussion on listing coins, Binance was worried about whether the "listing is the top", so there were different opinions within the company.

Important data

Data: In the past 24 hours, the total amount of liquidation has risen to over 2 billion US dollars

According to Coinglass data, the total amount of liquidation in the entire network rose to US$2.053 billion in the past 24 hours, of which long positions were liquidated for US$1.78 billion and short positions were liquidated for US$273 million.

An Ethereum whale that had been silent for 6 years transferred $230 million worth of ETH to Bitfinex before the crash

According to Lookonchain data monitoring, before the market plummeted, an Ethereum whale wallet that had been silent for 6 years deposited all 77,736 ETH (worth US$228.6 million) into Bitfinex.

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $560 million last week, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $751 million

According to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $560 million last week (January 27 to January 31, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net inflow last week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net inflow of $751 million. Currently, IBIT's total historical net inflow has reached $40.48 billion.

A whale bought over $110 million worth of ETH after the market fell

According to Lookonchain monitoring, after the market fell, the whale "7 Siblings" bought $111.72 million worth of ETH at an average price of $2,480.

CryptoQuant CEO: Bitcoin's "Kimchi Premium" hit a three-year high, and the strengthening of the US dollar index may be the main reason for BTC's decline

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju said on social media that Bitcoin's "Kimchi premium" reached 12%, a three-year high. The main reason for Bitcoin's decline seems to be the strengthening of DXY (US dollar index). The Kimchi premium surged at the local bottom, not because Koreans bought the dip, but because Bitcoin was being converted into US dollars. Similar trends may exist in other countries.

An Ethereum whale that had been silent for 6 years transferred $230 million worth of ETH to Bitfinex before the crash

According to Lookonchain data monitoring, before the market crash, an Ethereum whale wallet that had been silent for 6 years deposited all 77,736 ETH (worth $228.6 million) into Bitfinex. The wallet withdrew 77,736 ETH from Bitfinex on January 5, 2019, which was only worth about $11.9 million at the time.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 24, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0,9997+0,05%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01401-20,07%
CrypTalk
TALK$0,043+8,31%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 18:00
Share
Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details

Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details

In a landmark development for digital asset investors, REX-Osprey, a collaboration between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, has rolled out the first-ever U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offering direct spot exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP. According to a press release on Businessnewswire, the new products, trading under tickers DOJE and XRPR on the Cboe exchange, mark a significant step in bringing two of the most recognized cryptocurrencies into regulated investment vehicles. Dogecoin Gets Its First ETF The launch of DOJE represents a historic milestone as the first Dogecoin spot ETF in the United States. Once regarded as a meme coin driven by online culture and celebrity endorsements, Dogecoin has since grown into one of the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, supported by a highly active global community. Also Read: Massive Breakout Imminent? ‘XRP is Now Where ETH Was in 2017 Right Before Explosion’ By structuring DOGE under the 1940 Act fund framework, REX-Osprey is making the asset more accessible to traditional investors who prefer trading through established brokerage accounts rather than crypto exchanges. Analysts note that this could broaden institutional interest in DOGE, especially as regulatory-compliant exposure options expand. XRP ETF Brings Utility-Focused Crypto Into Spotlight Alongside DOJE, the XRPR ETF provides exposure to XRP, the digital asset powering Ripple’s payments network. XRP has long been associated with fast, low-cost cross-border transactions, a use case that has attracted growing attention from both banks and payment providers. The XRPR fund will hold most of its assets directly in spot XRP, with the remainder invested in XRP-backed exchange-traded products. This hybrid structure aims to provide investors with a liquid and straightforward way to gain exposure to an asset that continues to be at the center of conversations about the future of international payments. Expanding a Growing ETF Lineup The new DOGE and XRP ETFs follow the July debut of the REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF (SSK), which became the first U.S.-listed ETF to combine spot Solana exposure with on-chain staking rewards. That fund has already surpassed $275 million in assets under management and recently converted to a Regulated Investment Company (RIC) structure, boosting tax efficiency for investors while keeping its staking benefits intact. According to Greg King, CEO of REX Financial and Osprey Funds, the launch of DOJE and XRPR underscores the firm’s ambition to pioneer regulated investment pathways for digital assets. “ETFs have always been about access,” King said in a statement. “The digital asset revolution is accelerating, and to deliver exposure to leading tokens like Dogecoin and XRP within the protection of the U.S. ETF framework is something we are proud to bring to the market.” What This Means for Crypto Adoption Market watchers suggest that the arrival of DOGE and XRP ETFs could broaden crypto exposure in retirement portfolios, wealth management products, and institutional trading desks. For Dogecoin, this marks a shift from meme-driven volatility to potentially more structured investment flows. For XRP, the ETF comes at a time when analysts, including those at Morgan Stanley, have speculated on its potential to capture a share of the $150 trillion cross-border payments market currently dominated by SWIFT. With these launches, REX-Osprey continues to carve out a niche as one of the leading firms bridging crypto-native assets with the regulated ETF space, setting the stage for broader institutional adoption in the coming years. Also Read: Egrag Crypto: XRP Could be Around $6 or $7 by Mid-November Based on this Analysis The post Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0,009817-9,43%
Solana
SOL$212,61-3,06%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08543+0,21%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:40
Share
Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

An advisor to the Trump family-backed cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial placed a risky long bet on Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) following the announcement of the first publicly traded AVAX-focused treasury company. read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,714+0,19%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08543+0,21%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0,04468-15,29%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 17:29
Share

Trending News

More

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Curve DAO has approved a proposal to establish a credit line of up to 60 million crvUSD for Yield Basis.