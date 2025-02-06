Data review of Ethereum’s “darkest moment”: $380 million in contracts liquidated, pledges continue to flow out, and inflation returns

By: PANews
2025/02/06 13:23
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01578+1.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01224+1.24%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3617+0.33%
FUND
FUND$0.022+22.22%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$18.95-0.10%

Author: PANews, Frank

On February 3, the crypto market ushered in another dark moment, and the entire crypto market experienced a sharp drop in a short period of time. Within 24 hours, the number of people whose cryptocurrency positions were liquidated on the entire network reached 720,000, with a total amount of US$2.21 billion (due to incomplete data statistics, Bybit CEO Ben Zhou speculated that the real data may reach US$8 to 10 billion), of which US$1.87 billion was liquidated on long orders and US$340 million was liquidated on short orders. Ethereum was particularly eye-catching in this round of plunge, and it plunged 25% on the same day, setting the largest single-day drop in nearly four years (since May 2021). In addition, the total liquidation amount of Ethereum on that day reached US$380 million, exceeding the liquidation amount of Bitcoin contracts.

After this round of liquidation, the market's disappointment with Ethereum has reached its peak. There are also rumors that some industry whales or institutions were liquidated in this round of market, which caused the ETH to plummet. So, after experiencing this storm, what are the current fundamentals of Ethereum? PANews analyzes the contract holdings, ETF fund inflows, on-chain data, token inflation and other aspects to see the overall picture of Ethereum.

Prices wiped out one-year gains, and contract open interest hit new highs

First of all, from the price point of view, Ethereum hit a low of $2,125 this round, which is not as low as the $2,111 in August 2024. But this time the single-day fluctuation is larger, which is very lethal to the contract market. From the high point of $4,107 to the lowest point in this round, the callback in the past 50 days has reached 48%, and the price has almost returned to the level of the beginning of 2024. This is also the reason for the resentment of long-term holders.

Data review of Ethereum’s “darkest moment”: $380 million in contracts liquidated, pledges continue to flow out, and inflation returns

Although Ethereum's market performance has not been impressive in the past year, judging from the contract positions, Ethereum's open positions on various exchanges have been increasing and have repeatedly broken historical records. According to coinglass data, as of January 31, the total contract positions of Ethereum reached US$30 billion, while when Ethereum reached its historical high of US$4,800 in 2021, this figure was only US$11.4 billion. As the market plummeted, as of February 5, the amount of open contracts for Ethereum on major exchanges fell to US$23.7 billion, a drop of nearly US$7 billion.

From the comparison between holdings and prices, it can be seen that there seems to be a huge difference between the market expectations and actual expectations of Ethereum, which has led to continuous bets from funds, resulting in this round of sharp fluctuations in short-term declines.

Is the U.S. spot ETF market a good place to buy at the bottom recently?

In terms of the inflow of funds into the Ethereum ETF in the United States, starting from November 6, it can be seen that the net inflow of funds into the Ethereum ETF of various institutions has increased significantly. The highest single-day net inflow was US$428 million on December 5. Of course, as the price of Ethereum fluctuates greatly, the amount of net inflow and net outflow per day has increased significantly. On January 8, the net outflow of ETFs in a single day also reached US$159 million, setting a record high. On February 3, although the price of Ethereum plummeted and the contract market suffered heavy losses. However, the funds of the ETF did not cause outflows. Instead, on February 4, it set the third highest record of net inflow of US$300 million per day. From this point of view, for traditional market institutions in the United States, it seems that they are rushing to buy chips in this range.

Data review of Ethereum’s “darkest moment”: $380 million in contracts liquidated, pledges continue to flow out, and inflation returns

As of February 4, the data shows that the current total net asset value of Ethereum ETF is about 10.37 billion US dollars, accounting for 3.15% of the market value of Ethereum. In contrast, the total net asset value of BTC ETF is about 116 billion US dollars, accounting for about 5.93% of the market value, which is significantly higher than Ethereum. From this data, it can be seen that the current ETF has little impact on the market trend of Ethereum.

On-chain data is stagnant, and the amount of pledged funds continues to flow out

Of course, this round of decline is essentially caused by other macro factors. The plunge of Ethereum is only the most vulnerable link in this round of decline. Judging from the on-chain data, the number of daily active addresses of Ethereum just hit the second highest point in a year at 553,000 on January 25 before the plunge, and has been in a state of decline since then. In terms of on-chain revenue, the revenue level of the Ethereum mainnet is far lower than the same period a year ago. The daily revenue at the low point was only about 1 million US dollars. This may also explain why the inflow of on-chain staking has been negative since mid-November.

Data shows that since mid-November 2024, the net inflow of staking on the Ethereum chain has been negative within 2 weeks, with the largest single-day net outflow of 181,000. Judging from the current data, this data item is still below the 0 axis. This is the longest time that the data has been below the 0 axis since the Shanghai upgrade. Previously, from April 12 to April 30, 2023, there was a net outflow for more than half a month. At that time, the market trend was a decline after a short-term high, with a maximum correction of about 16%. This time, the net outflow has lasted for 84 days, and the maximum price correction from the high has reached nearly 50%.

Data review of Ethereum’s “darkest moment”: $380 million in contracts liquidated, pledges continue to flow out, and inflation returns

In terms of the number of pledges, the data reached a historical peak on November 10, 2024, which was about 34.95 million Ethereum, and the number of pledgers was 1.09 million. The data has now shown a downward trend, and the current number of pledges is about 34 million, and the number of pledgers is about 1.06 million.

Data review of Ethereum’s “darkest moment”: $380 million in contracts liquidated, pledges continue to flow out, and inflation returns

In addition to the above, Ethereum's inflation has also become a focus of attention in the market recently. Since Ethereum switched from POW to POS, one of the major supply expectations of Ethereum in the market is that it will achieve a deflation model through token burning. However, people have recently discovered that after more than a year of deflation and inflation, the number of new Ethereum tokens has completely wiped out the deflation caused by the previous burning. As of February 5, data showed that Ethereum's inflation rate has returned to 0%, which is the same as before the merger. According to analysis, the main reason for this change is that the number of tokens burned on the chain has been reduced after the Dencun upgrade.

Data review of Ethereum’s “darkest moment”: $380 million in contracts liquidated, pledges continue to flow out, and inflation returns

However, even so, compared with the POW issuance model, the inflation rate of POS is still much lower than that of the POW model. At the same time, Ethereum's current inflation rate is also lower than BTC.

Data review of Ethereum’s “darkest moment”: $380 million in contracts liquidated, pledges continue to flow out, and inflation returns

Overall, this round of volatile market fluctuations in Ethereum was caused by external factors such as the overall market being affected by macro factors, as well as internal factors such as the continued rise in contract positions, the continued increase in bets, and the continued downturn caused by poor performance of on-chain data. The final result is that both long and short positions have declined significantly. After the plunge on February 3, the price quickly rose to more than $2,900 in the short term. At the same time, funds for US spot ETFs are generally inflowing, which further reflects the divergence between the spot market and the futures market.

Next, perhaps the biggest key to driving the market recovery lies in whether the various activity data of the Ethereum ecosystem can actually grow. Otherwise, the short-term trend will still be difficult to predict. For investors who are keen on leveraging and contracts, both bottom-fishing and short-selling are full of risks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 24, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.05%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01401-20.07%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.043+8.31%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 18:00
Share
Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details

Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details

In a landmark development for digital asset investors, REX-Osprey, a collaboration between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, has rolled out the first-ever U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offering direct spot exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP. According to a press release on Businessnewswire, the new products, trading under tickers DOJE and XRPR on the Cboe exchange, mark a significant step in bringing two of the most recognized cryptocurrencies into regulated investment vehicles. Dogecoin Gets Its First ETF The launch of DOJE represents a historic milestone as the first Dogecoin spot ETF in the United States. Once regarded as a meme coin driven by online culture and celebrity endorsements, Dogecoin has since grown into one of the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, supported by a highly active global community. Also Read: Massive Breakout Imminent? ‘XRP is Now Where ETH Was in 2017 Right Before Explosion’ By structuring DOGE under the 1940 Act fund framework, REX-Osprey is making the asset more accessible to traditional investors who prefer trading through established brokerage accounts rather than crypto exchanges. Analysts note that this could broaden institutional interest in DOGE, especially as regulatory-compliant exposure options expand. XRP ETF Brings Utility-Focused Crypto Into Spotlight Alongside DOJE, the XRPR ETF provides exposure to XRP, the digital asset powering Ripple’s payments network. XRP has long been associated with fast, low-cost cross-border transactions, a use case that has attracted growing attention from both banks and payment providers. The XRPR fund will hold most of its assets directly in spot XRP, with the remainder invested in XRP-backed exchange-traded products. This hybrid structure aims to provide investors with a liquid and straightforward way to gain exposure to an asset that continues to be at the center of conversations about the future of international payments. Expanding a Growing ETF Lineup The new DOGE and XRP ETFs follow the July debut of the REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF (SSK), which became the first U.S.-listed ETF to combine spot Solana exposure with on-chain staking rewards. That fund has already surpassed $275 million in assets under management and recently converted to a Regulated Investment Company (RIC) structure, boosting tax efficiency for investors while keeping its staking benefits intact. According to Greg King, CEO of REX Financial and Osprey Funds, the launch of DOJE and XRPR underscores the firm’s ambition to pioneer regulated investment pathways for digital assets. “ETFs have always been about access,” King said in a statement. “The digital asset revolution is accelerating, and to deliver exposure to leading tokens like Dogecoin and XRP within the protection of the U.S. ETF framework is something we are proud to bring to the market.” What This Means for Crypto Adoption Market watchers suggest that the arrival of DOGE and XRP ETFs could broaden crypto exposure in retirement portfolios, wealth management products, and institutional trading desks. For Dogecoin, this marks a shift from meme-driven volatility to potentially more structured investment flows. For XRP, the ETF comes at a time when analysts, including those at Morgan Stanley, have speculated on its potential to capture a share of the $150 trillion cross-border payments market currently dominated by SWIFT. With these launches, REX-Osprey continues to carve out a niche as one of the leading firms bridging crypto-native assets with the regulated ETF space, setting the stage for broader institutional adoption in the coming years. Also Read: Egrag Crypto: XRP Could be Around $6 or $7 by Mid-November Based on this Analysis The post Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.009817-9.43%
Solana
SOL$212.61-3.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08543+0.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:40
Share
Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

An advisor to the Trump family-backed cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial placed a risky long bet on Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) following the announcement of the first publicly traded AVAX-focused treasury company. read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.714+0.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08543+0.21%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04468-15.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 17:29
Share

Trending News

More

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Curve DAO has approved a proposal to establish a credit line of up to 60 million crvUSD for Yield Basis.