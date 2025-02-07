Berachain airdrop "rich-poor disparity": NFT holders received up to $55.77 million, while testnet users received only $60

By: PANews
2025/02/07 15:29
League of Traders
LOT$0.01901-0.26%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004368+0.06%

Author: Frank, PANews

Berachain, the first major project launched in the Year of the Snake, officially launched its airdrop distribution on February 6. From the market trend, its token BERA showed a low opening and high closing script after its launch, with the price soaring from US$7.5 to a maximum of US$15.5, and the initial circulation market value also reached a maximum of US$1.58 billion.

However, this airdrop distribution of Berachain has caused a lot of controversy on social media. Many testnet users said that the official distribution to testnet users was only 1.65%, while the proportions allocated to Binance users and NFT holders were 2% and 6.9% respectively, which caused dissatisfaction in the community.

Since Berachain has not launched a data dashboard for this airdrop, and the official browser does not support viewing specific airdrop smart contract statistics, PANews can only calculate and speculate on Berachain's airdrop situation based on some known data.

Six NFT holders received $306 million worth of NFTs, with the highest single address receiving $55.77 million.

According to the official airdrop instructions, holders of Bong Bears NFT or subsequent ones (Bond, Boo, Baby, Band, Bit Bears) can receive a total of 34.5 million tokens.

Let’s review how many NFTs there are. According to the official statement, there are 6 series of NFTs involved in this airdrop, namely Bong Bears NFT 107, The Bond Bears 126, The Boo Bears 270, The Baby Bears 570, Bit Bears by Berachain 2298, and The Band Bears 1162.

Berachain airdrop "rich-poor disparity": NFT holders received up to $55.77 million, while testnet users received only $60

The total number is about 4,533 NFTs, and each NFT can get 6,553 tokens on average. Based on the highest price of $15.5, these NFT holders can get up to $101,000. Of course, this distribution should not be evenly distributed, but according to the scarcity of each NFT.

According to PANews, the NFT series with the largest single allocation is Bong Bears NFT, with each NFT receiving 48,797 tokens, with a maximum value of approximately $756,000. The Bond Bears is second, with 39,115 tokens, or approximately $606,000.

Berachain airdrop "rich-poor disparity": NFT holders received up to $55.77 million, while testnet users received only $60

Since NFTs are often held by some big players, the address 0x6b1C...A89c holds 89 The Bond Bears, accounting for 70% of the total issued. After checking, the address received 3.598 million tokens, with a maximum value of approximately $55.77 million. The highest transaction price of this series of NFTs reached 140 ETH (worth $378,000) on the evening of February 6. Based on this calculation, the total value of 92 NFTs is approximately $34.77 million, which is still lower than the airdrop income. At present, the price of this series of NFTs has fallen to around 10 ETH.

According to PANews's query, the majority of the distribution of these NFT holders is concentrated in a few large holders. The six largest holders can allocate a total of 19.78 million tokens, with a maximum value of approximately US$306 million. The average number of tokens allocated to each address of these six large holders is 3.29 million. The number of tokens obtained by these six large holders alone far exceeds the total airdrop quota of 8.25 million tokens for millions of addresses on the test network.

The minimum allowance for testnet users may be $60

In contrast to the NFT holders' sudden wealth, the total allocation for testnet users is 8.25 million tokens. According to previous media reports, as of January 2, the cumulative number of wallets participating in Berachain's PoL mechanism has exceeded 2.38 million. The average number of tokens each wallet can receive is about 3.46 tokens, with a maximum value of approximately US$53.7.

Overall, the total number of airdrops is about 79 million tokens. As of February 7, there are about 730,000 addresses holding coins on the official website, and the average number of airdrops per address is about 108 (the actual data may be lower because some users did not receive them and there is a delay in unlocking the tokens). From the chain point of view, the minimum airdrop number should be 3.92, and the maximum value is about 60 US dollars.

Berachain airdrop "rich-poor disparity": NFT holders received up to $55.77 million, while testnet users received only $60

However, compared with the recent airdrops, the total size of Berachain's airdrop is about 592 million US dollars (calculated at the opening price of 7.5 US dollars), which is similar to HYPE. In terms of the highest single address airdrop, the largest single address of Berachain received an airdrop amount of 55.77 million US dollars, which is the highest in recent projects. However, judging from the minimum guarantee of 3.92 tokens, this level may be the lowest among the recent large airdrop projects. From this perspective, the gap between the rich and the poor in Berachain's airdrops seems a bit large.

The gap between the rich and the poor is huge, can VC unlock it in a disguised way?

The airdrop ratio also caused dissatisfaction among many users who made a lot of contributions on the Berachain testnet in the early stage. In particular, the total airdrop for testnet users was only 1.65%, while the total number of Binance users was as high as 2%, and NFT holders reached 6.9%.

In this regard, the official explanation believes that "without Bong Bears and its subsequent derivatives, Berachain will never exist. NFT appeared before the chain, and NFT holders have always been one of the oldest and most supportive members of the Berachain community. Countless holders have developed to launch their own dApps or community programs within the ecosystem."

Berachain airdrop "rich-poor disparity": NFT holders received up to $55.77 million, while testnet users received only $60 The explanation about Binance user allocation is: Berachain has great respect for the BSC chain.

Berachain airdrop "rich-poor disparity": NFT holders received up to $55.77 million, while testnet users received only $60

In addition, Berachain's VC earnings are also one of the focuses of market attention. DYθR founder hitesh.eth posted on X that Berachain allocated about 34.3% of the supply to VC, and the average VC entry price was about $0.82. If BERA matches SUI's unrealized VC earnings (about 15 times), the token price should be higher than $15 at launch, but hitesh-eth believes this possibility is low. If the token matches Sei's unrealized VC earnings (about 10 times), its listing price should be higher than $10. Therefore, BERA's bull market price will be between $10-15, and the bear market price will be between $5-10.

Judging from the subsequent price trend, the price of BERA did briefly exceed $15. However, the VCs still have one year to unlock the tokens, and it is difficult to predict what the price will be at that time. However, some KOLs said on social media that Berachain's unlocked tokens can be pledged to obtain rewards, which is undoubtedly another way to unlock the tokens. This behavior has also aroused doubts from the community.

After briefly breaking through $15.5, BERA began to fall rapidly, falling to $6.7, a correction of more than half. Rui of HashKey Capital believes that the reason for this phenomenon is: "On the one hand, the overall market liquidity is very poor, and on the other hand, the volume of short selling due to pessimism has reached its peak this time."

According to the data on the chain, the number of transactions on the first day of the Berachain mainnet launch exceeded 1.14 million, and the number of independent addresses exceeded 140,000. With the continuous application of airdrops, these data should continue to rise in a short period of time. However, in the face of the current widespread controversy in the community over the allocation of airdrops and the fierce short-selling sentiment in the market, can Berachain's on-chain activity still be maintained at a high level after the airdrop ends? Can the price trend continue the script of Hyperliquid? Everything is unknown.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 24, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.05%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01401-20.07%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.043+8.31%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 18:00
Share
Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details

Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details

In a landmark development for digital asset investors, REX-Osprey, a collaboration between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, has rolled out the first-ever U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offering direct spot exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP. According to a press release on Businessnewswire, the new products, trading under tickers DOJE and XRPR on the Cboe exchange, mark a significant step in bringing two of the most recognized cryptocurrencies into regulated investment vehicles. Dogecoin Gets Its First ETF The launch of DOJE represents a historic milestone as the first Dogecoin spot ETF in the United States. Once regarded as a meme coin driven by online culture and celebrity endorsements, Dogecoin has since grown into one of the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, supported by a highly active global community. Also Read: Massive Breakout Imminent? ‘XRP is Now Where ETH Was in 2017 Right Before Explosion’ By structuring DOGE under the 1940 Act fund framework, REX-Osprey is making the asset more accessible to traditional investors who prefer trading through established brokerage accounts rather than crypto exchanges. Analysts note that this could broaden institutional interest in DOGE, especially as regulatory-compliant exposure options expand. XRP ETF Brings Utility-Focused Crypto Into Spotlight Alongside DOJE, the XRPR ETF provides exposure to XRP, the digital asset powering Ripple’s payments network. XRP has long been associated with fast, low-cost cross-border transactions, a use case that has attracted growing attention from both banks and payment providers. The XRPR fund will hold most of its assets directly in spot XRP, with the remainder invested in XRP-backed exchange-traded products. This hybrid structure aims to provide investors with a liquid and straightforward way to gain exposure to an asset that continues to be at the center of conversations about the future of international payments. Expanding a Growing ETF Lineup The new DOGE and XRP ETFs follow the July debut of the REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF (SSK), which became the first U.S.-listed ETF to combine spot Solana exposure with on-chain staking rewards. That fund has already surpassed $275 million in assets under management and recently converted to a Regulated Investment Company (RIC) structure, boosting tax efficiency for investors while keeping its staking benefits intact. According to Greg King, CEO of REX Financial and Osprey Funds, the launch of DOJE and XRPR underscores the firm’s ambition to pioneer regulated investment pathways for digital assets. “ETFs have always been about access,” King said in a statement. “The digital asset revolution is accelerating, and to deliver exposure to leading tokens like Dogecoin and XRP within the protection of the U.S. ETF framework is something we are proud to bring to the market.” What This Means for Crypto Adoption Market watchers suggest that the arrival of DOGE and XRP ETFs could broaden crypto exposure in retirement portfolios, wealth management products, and institutional trading desks. For Dogecoin, this marks a shift from meme-driven volatility to potentially more structured investment flows. For XRP, the ETF comes at a time when analysts, including those at Morgan Stanley, have speculated on its potential to capture a share of the $150 trillion cross-border payments market currently dominated by SWIFT. With these launches, REX-Osprey continues to carve out a niche as one of the leading firms bridging crypto-native assets with the regulated ETF space, setting the stage for broader institutional adoption in the coming years. Also Read: Egrag Crypto: XRP Could be Around $6 or $7 by Mid-November Based on this Analysis The post Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.009817-9.43%
Solana
SOL$212.61-3.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08543+0.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:40
Share
Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

An advisor to the Trump family-backed cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial placed a risky long bet on Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) following the announcement of the first publicly traded AVAX-focused treasury company. read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.714+0.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08543+0.21%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04468-15.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 17:29
Share

Trending News

More

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Big News: First U.S. Spot XRP and DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey Officially Launches: Details

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Curve DAO has approved a proposal to establish a credit line of up to 60 million crvUSD for Yield Basis.