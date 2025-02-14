Interpreting the BNB Chain 2025 Roadmap: Transaction Speed Improvement, AI Priority, Meme Coin Support, and More

By: PANews
2025/02/14 09:30
Binance Coin
BNB$1,017.91+0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08544+0.16%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1253+0.15%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002364-0.67%

Interpreting the BNB Chain 2025 Roadmap: Transaction Speed Improvement, AI Priority, Meme Coin Support, and More

Original text: Karim AbdelMawla, 21Shares

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

BNB Chain recently released its 2025 strategic roadmap, which will upgrade everything from infrastructure to application ecology, aiming to significantly enhance the network's competitive advantage. 21Shares researchers briefly analyzed its core strategic points.

1. Sub-second transaction speed

  • BNB Chain reduces block generation time from 3 seconds to less than 1 second;
  • While maintaining the processing capacity of 100 million transactions per day;
  • Impact: This upgrade will enable near-instant DeFi transactions and AI application responses, eliminating network latency that plagues high-frequency usage scenarios and further driving user growth.

Interpreting the BNB Chain 2025 Roadmap: Transaction Speed Improvement, AI Priority, Meme Coin Support, and More

2. Gas-free transaction mechanism

  • Users will be able to pay for gas using any BEP-20 token (not just BNB or stablecoins);
  • And introduce a Gas mechanism sponsored by an organization, similar to SUI and Aptos;
  • Impact: This change will enable decentralized applications (dApps) with a "freemium" model, lower the user entry barrier, and is expected to promote the development of Web3 subscription service models.

Interpreting the BNB Chain 2025 Roadmap: Transaction Speed Improvement, AI Priority, Meme Coin Support, and More

3. Anti-MEV protection mechanism

To address the MEV extraction problem of over $1.3 billion in 2024:

  • BNB Chain will implement a mechanism to hide transaction details before the final block confirmation;
  • Focus on combating sandwich attacks and rushing robots;
  • Impact: Provide a fairer trading environment for retail investors.

To address the MEV threat, the community has passed the following proposals:

  • A private mempool relay system will be established to hide transaction information;
  • Punish validators who facilitate MEV abuse and blacklist builders;
  • Expel bad actors from the ecosystem through community governance voting.

4. Smart wallet upgrade

  • The newly launched smart wallet will be compatible with the EIP-7702 standard;
  • Support batch transactions and multi-step operations (such as completing decentralized transactions with one click);
  • In the future, AI assistants will also be introduced to realize portfolio management, transaction assistance and MEV detection functions.
  • Goal: To improve the cryptocurrency experience to the level of traditional payment applications.

5. AI-first infrastructure

BNB Chain will start with the following three pillars to promote the deep integration of AI and Web3:

  • Code Copilot: Provides AI auditing services for smart contracts;
  • DataDAOs: Support users to monetize private data;
  • Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs): Provide security for AI intelligent agents in DeFi scenarios.

This strategy aims to establish BNB Chain’s leading position in the integration of AI and Web3 and fill the current technological gap.

Interpreting the BNB Chain 2025 Roadmap: Transaction Speed Improvement, AI Priority, Meme Coin Support, and More

6.Meme coin ecological support

  • BNB Chain will launch codeless issuance tools and liquidity solutions to support Meme coin projects.
  • Impact: Embrace the retail trend while reducing risk.

Despite the controversy surrounding Memecoins, their role in driving user growth cannot be ignored, as evidenced by the success of projects such as $TRUMP and $MELANIA.

Interpreting the BNB Chain 2025 Roadmap: Transaction Speed Improvement, AI Priority, Meme Coin Support, and More

Overall, BNB Chain's 2025 roadmap emphasizes technical depth (such as sub-second blocks and MEV protection) while also highlighting user experience optimization (such as gas-free transactions and smart wallet upgrades), and attempts to redefine the direction of dApp innovation with the help of AI strategy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 24, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01401-19.66%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.043+8.31%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 18:00
Share
Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

An advisor to the Trump family-backed cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial placed a risky long bet on Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) following the announcement of the first publicly traded AVAX-focused treasury company. read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.723+0.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08541+0.16%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04451-7.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 17:29
Share
Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Nicosia .Cyprus  — iMe, the advanced Telegram client with over 17 million downloads, today announced the launch of AI Chat Update 3.0, a major upgrade that transforms how users communicate, manage tasks, and handle cryptocurrency. With iMe 3.0, Telegram users can plan their day, fact-check news, translate conversations, generate memes, write replies, read messages hands-free, […] The post Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1251+0.16%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01401-19.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.13981+2.62%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 17:56
Share

Trending News

More

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

New Viral Presale on XRPL: DeXRP Surpassed $6.4 Million

Curve DAO has approved a proposal to establish a credit line of up to 60 million crvUSD for Yield Basis.