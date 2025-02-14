Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.14) By: PANews 2025/02/14 10:41

BROCCOLI $0,03007 -%6,38 AI $0,1253 +%0,15 MEME $0,002364 -%0,67 MEMES $0,00006406 +%4,06

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends! 🗓2/14 Update:

CZ triggers chaotic broccoli war, rug exceeds 75 tokens in a few hours, $fullsend: celebrity coin, arc launches first project $askj ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!