Is this coin the next Shiba Inu to grab before it explodes in 2025?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/14 14:37
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000579+0.17%
Solayer
LAYER$0.45+0.55%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000969-0.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002352-1.54%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011001-15.72%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe is emerging as 2025’s leading meme contender; fast, tax-free, and Layer 2 powered.

Table of Contents

  • Shiba Inu’s momentum is slowing: Here’s why that matters
  • Enter Little Pepe: The next meme king is in the womb
  • The verdict: Buy before the meme becomes a movement

Nothing captures attention in the crypto world like a memecoin turning rags into riches. Shiba Inu (SHIB) did precisely that, riding a tidal wave of hype, community fervor, and speculative energy to generate jaw-dropping returns. 

But as 2025 draws near, one pressing question dominates investor circles: What’s the next SHIB? The answer, increasingly clear to those in the know, is Little Pepe, a high-speed, tax-free, Layer 2 meme juggernaut that blends meme culture with next-gen blockchain performance. For those who missed the early days of SHIB, LILPEPE could be a golden ticket to generational wealth.

Let’s dive into why this under-the-radar gem is the most promising SHIB replacement for 2025.

Shiba Inu’s momentum is slowing: Here’s why that matters

SHIB’s recent price action shows a market in limbo. Despite recovering from May’s lows, SHIB has struggled to break above key moving averages decisively. It currently trades just above the $0.000012 support level, but technical indicators, such as the RSI and low trading volume, hint at waning investor conviction.

Even worse, SHIB remains trapped below its EMAs, all of which are trending downward. For many seasoned traders, that’s a red flag indicating a potential momentum loss. The window for exponential SHIB gains may have closed. Its community remains loyal, but its utility and excitement are diminishing.

Is this coin the next Shiba Inu to grab before it explodes in 2025? - 1

This is precisely the environment in which the next breakout coin thrives, and that coin is LILPEPE.

Enter Little Pepe: The next meme king is in the womb

While most memecoins rely solely on hype, Little Pepe is backed by a comprehensive Layer 2 blockchain ecosystem. The whitepaper positions LILPEPE not as a derivative of the original Pepe meme but as a rightful heir to the throne, a new-age, frog-powered warrior of crypto innovation.

Here’s what makes LILPEPE a serious SHIB contender:

Ultra-fast layer 2 tech

Built as a Layer 2 Ethereum solution, Little Pepe offers lightning-fast speeds and ultra-low fees, all while maintaining Ethereum compatibility. Unlike SHIB, which remains a standard ERC-20 token with limited technical differentiation, LILPEPE is its own Layer 2 chain, capable of handling smart contracts, dApps, and meme magic — at warp speed.

0% tax policy

One of LILPEPE’s standout features is its zero-tax trading model. This is a breath of fresh air in a DeFi space filled with stealth taxes and liquidity traps. Every cent you invest works for you: no fees, no games, just pure upside potential.

Tokenomics that reward early believers

Unlike many memecoins that flood the market with supply, Little Pepe’s distribution is carefully structured. With only 26.5% allocated to presale participants, early backers are protected from oversaturation. Add to that 13.5% reserved for staking and rewards, and what stands tall is a system designed for long-term diamond hands, not pump-and-dump speculators.

Massive marketing + community engine

LILPEPE doesn’t leave community growth to chance. With 10% of the total supply dedicated to marketing, expect a blitz of influencer partnerships, viral campaigns, and meme warfare. This isn’t a hobby project, it’s a meme empire in the making.

Presale advantage: Where 21,830% gains begin

With the presale currently in Stage 1 at just $0.001 per token, LILPEPE is at the perfect entry point. Investors who jumped into SHIB early turned $600 into six figures. Now, history is poised to repeat itself, only this time with stronger fundamentals, better technology, and a more precise roadmap. 

If LILPEPE reaches a $1 billion market cap — a goal openly stated in the project’s roadmap — early presale investors could see up to 21,830% ROI. That turns $600 into over $130,000. Ambitious? Maybe. Impossible? Not even close.

Let’s not forget: Dogecoin once seemed like a joke. SHIB was dismissed as a copycat. And PEPE? Born out of chaos, it skyrocketed 100x in under 60 days. Little Pepe has the ingredients of all three, plus actual blockchain innovation.

Roadmap that makes sense

Most memecoins fumble when it comes to execution. Not LILPEPE. Its three-phase roadmap is both fun and focused:

  • Pregnancy: Strategic presale, key partnerships, and community formation.
  • Birth: Exchange listings (Uniswap, major CEXs), full-scale marketing blitz.
  • Growth: Layer 2 rollout, utility-driven ecosystem expansion, CMC Top 100 target.

It’s rare to see a memecoin with a defined path to actual use-case delivery and that’s where Little Pepe rises far above SHIB’s shadow.

The verdict: Buy before the meme becomes a movement

In crypto, timing is everything. SHIB was a generational wealth opportunity for those who got in before it gained mainstream popularity.

Today, Little Pepe is at that same precipice: Early-stage presale, explosive upside, and a viral meme ready to take over the internet.

What could be the best Shiba Inu replacement in 2025? The answer is clear:

Little Pepe is not just next. It’s better.

Before the masses discover it, before CEX listings ignite the charts, and before the memes flood feed, there’s still  time. But not much.

Claim a share of LILPEPE at the official website before it becomes the next $SHIB.

For more information about Little Pepe, visit Telegram and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

PANews reported on September 24th that according to the latest data from Deflama, Tether, Aster, and Circle ranked in the top three in terms of revenue in the past 24 hours. Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, saw 24-hour revenue of $21.99 million. Aster, as a derivative project, generated revenue of $8.56 million; As the USDC stablecoin issuer, Circle’s 24-hour revenue was $7.72 million.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.02%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Aster
ASTER$2.2702+32.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 16:25
Share
Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

By Nancy, PANews News that Tether is in talks to raise funds at a $500 billion valuation has propelled it to new heights. If the deal goes through, its valuation would leap to the highest of any global crypto company, rivaling even Silicon Valley unicorns like OpenAI and SpaceX. Tether, with its strong capital base, boasts profit levels that have driven its price-to-earnings ratio beyond the reach of both crypto and traditional institutions. Yet, its pursuit of a new round of capital injection at a high valuation serves not only as a powerful testament to its profitability but also as a means of shaping the market narrative through capital operations, building momentum for future business and market expansion. Net worth soared more than 40 times in a year, and well-known core investors are being evaluated. On September 24, Bloomberg reported that stablecoin giant Tether is planning to sell approximately 3% of its shares at a valuation of $15 billion to $20 billion. If the deal goes through, Tether's valuation could reach approximately $500 billion, making it one of the world's most valuable private companies and potentially setting a record for the largest single financing in the history of the crypto industry. By comparison, in November 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald, a prominent US financial services firm, acquired approximately 5% of Tether for $600 million, valuing the company at approximately $12 billion. This means Tether's value has increased more than 40-fold in less than a year. However, since Cantor Fitzgerald's former CEO, Howard Lutnick, is currently the US Secretary of Commerce, the deal was interpreted as a "friendship price" that could potentially garner more political support for Tether. Tether's rapid rise in value is largely due to its dominant market share, impressive profit margins, and solid financial position. According to Coingecko data, as of September 24th, USDT's market capitalization exceeded $172 billion, setting a new record and accounting for over 60% of the market share. Furthermore, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino recently admitted that Tether's profit margin is as high as 99%. The second-quarter financial report further demonstrates Tether's robust financial position, with $162.5 billion in reserve assets exceeding $157.1 billion in liabilities. "Tether has about $5.5 billion in cash, Bitcoin and equity assets on its balance sheet. If calculated based on the approximately $173 billion USDT in circulation and a 4% compound yield, and if it raises funds at a valuation of $500 billion, it means that its enterprise value to annualized return (PE) multiple is about 68 times," Dragonfly investor Omar pointed out. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the disclosed valuation represents the upper end of the target range, and the final transaction value could be significantly lower. Negotiations are at an early stage, and investment details are subject to change. The transaction involves the issuance of new shares, not the sale of shares by existing investors. Paolo Ardoino later confirmed that the company is actively evaluating the possibility of raising capital from a number of prominent core investors. Behind the high valuation of external financing, the focus is on business expansion and compliance layout Tether has always been known to be "rich." The stablecoin giant is expected to generate $13.7 billion in net profit in 2024, thanks to interest income from U.S. Treasury bonds and cash assets. For any technology or financial company, this profit level is more than enough to support continued expansion. However, Tether is now launching a highly valued external financing plan. This is not only a capital operation strategy, but also relates to business expansion and regulatory compliance. According to Paolo Ardoino, Tether plans to raise funds to expand the company's strategic scale in existing and new business lines (stablecoins, distribution coverage, artificial intelligence, commodity trading, energy, communications, and media) by several orders of magnitude. He disclosed in July this year that Tether has invested in over 120 companies to date, and this number is expected to grow significantly in the coming months and years, with a focus on key areas such as payment infrastructure, renewable energy, Bitcoin, agriculture, artificial intelligence, and tokenization. In other words, Tether is trying to transform passive income that depends on the interest rate environment into active growth in cross-industry investments. But pressure is mounting. With the increasing number of competitors and the Federal Reserve resuming its interest rate cut cycle, Tether's main source of profit faces downward risks. The company has previously emphasized that its external investments are entirely sourced from its own profits. A decline in earnings expectations would mean a shrinking pool of funds available for expansion. However, the injection of substantial financing would provide Tether with ample liquidity for its investment portfolio. What truly necessitates Tether's capital and resources is expansion into the US market. With the implementation of the US GENIUS Act, stablecoin issuance enters a new compliance framework. This presents both a challenge and an opportunity for Tether. This is especially true after competitor Circle's successful IPO and capital market recognition, with its valuation soaring to $30 billion, further magnifying Tether's compliance shortcomings. On the one hand, USDT has long been on the gray edge, walking on the edge of regulation. Tether has successfully attracted public attention through extremely small equity transactions and huge valuations, and has also used this to enhance the market narrative, thereby breaking the negative perception of the outside world and significantly enhancing its own influence. On the other hand, unlike Circle's IPO, Tether has chosen a different path to gain mainstream market acceptance. In September of this year, Tether announced that it would launch a US-native stablecoin, USAT, by the end of the year. Unlike the widely circulated USDT, USAT is designed specifically for businesses and institutions operating under US regulations. It is issued by Anchorage Digital, a licensed digital asset bank, and operates on Tether's global distribution network. This allows Tether to retain control over its core profits while meeting regulatory compliance requirements. The personnel arrangements also make this new card intriguing. USAT's CEO is Bo Hines (see also: 29-Year-Old Crypto Upstart Bo Hines: From White House Crypto Liaison to Rapid Assignment to Tether's US Stablecoin ). In August of this year, Tether appointed him as its Digital Asset and US Strategy Advisor, responsible for developing and executing Tether's US market development strategy and strengthening communication with policymakers. As previously reported by PANews, Hines previously served as the White House Digital Asset Policy Advisor, where he was responsible for promoting crypto policy and facilitating the passage of the GENIUS Act, a US stablecoin, and has accumulated extensive connections in the political and business circles. This provides USAT with an additional layer of protection when entering the US market. Cantor Fitzgerald, the advisor to this financing round, is also noteworthy. As one of the Federal Reserve's designated principal dealers, Cantor boasts extensive experience in investment banking and private equity, building close ties to Wall Street's political and business networks. Furthermore, Cantor is the primary custodian of Tether's reserve assets, providing firsthand insight into the latter's fund operations. For external investors, Cantor's involvement not only adds credibility to Tether's financing valuation but also provides added certainty for the launch of USAT in the US market.
1
1$0.012718-16.66%
Union
U$0.009982-11.53%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003093-8.78%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 15:52
Share
FTT token jumps after renewed engagement on SBF’s X account

FTT token jumps after renewed engagement on SBF’s X account

Sam Bankman-Fried’s X account sparks renewed attention to the FTT token from the community after posting a "gm" message.
FTX Token
FTT$1.013+23.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01212-0.08%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 16:03
Share

Trending News

More

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

FTT token jumps after renewed engagement on SBF’s X account

UXLINK hacker sold 1,620 ETH for $6.73 million in DAI 2 hours ago

Bitcoin Will Soak Up Trillions From China And Russia, Billionaire Predicts