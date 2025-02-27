From Cosmos to Ethereum: How does Initia integrate the advantages of the two major ecosystems?

Original article: Stacy Muur , Crypto Researcher
Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews
Appchain was originally designed to provide customized, scalable and sovereign solutions, but it unexpectedly formed isolated "walled gardens". Each chain operates independently, liquidity is scattered on more than 100 chains, and users have to frequently bridge assets across chains just to complete basic service needs.
A more serious problem is the “naked chain”. These chains lack the necessary infrastructure, such as oracles, cross-chain bridges, indexers, etc., just like a city without public facilities, which may look attractive from the outside, but is actually difficult to use.
Meanwhile, the user experience is still stagnant at the level of 2017: users need to manage more than 5 wallets, each chain has different Gas tokens and UI designs, and the learning curve is steep and complicated. Although it is already 2025, interoperability is still like an unconnected network. Among the Web3 protocols that will emerge in 2025, Initia is undoubtedly a highly anticipated one. So, what makes Initia so special that it can continue to attract the attention of top researchers?
Cosmos proposed the concept of application chain, which aims to provide developers with sovereignty and professional capabilities, but faces the following major problems in practice:
Cosmos’ theory about application chains is correct, but due to the lack of strong incentives for cooperation, these chains end up competing with each other rather than forming a cohesive ecosystem.
On the other hand, Ethereum's Rollup, as an alternative to application chains, has some advantages, but also faces major challenges in the following aspects:
The ecosystem is in urgent need of a solution:
To solve these problems, Initia combines the advantages of Cosmos and Ethereum Rollup architecture to provide a comprehensive framework that eliminates fragmentation while maintaining customization capabilities. Initia's full-stack solution includes:
Developers can launch customized Rollups on Initia without worrying about liquidity fragmentation or interoperability barriers, making it the first truly unified application chain network that provides both scalability and seamless cross-chain collaboration.
Initia solves key problems in the current application chain field through the following four basic pillars, which may provide support for the most powerful application chain theory to date:
1. Focus on user and developer experience
Problem : The existing Rollup ecosystem forces developers to build critical infrastructure from scratch. Teams using existing Rollup stacks or RaaS providers only get basic tools and then have to spend huge costs to integrate important components such as oracles, bridges, block explorers, wallets, etc.
Initia’s solution : Initia reverses this model and prioritizes building a complete integrated ecosystem before the mainnet launch. Its tool suite includes:
This strategy allows developers to focus on building applications without spending resources on infrastructure development.
2. Reliable cross-Rollup interoperability
Problem : Transferring assets between different chains is a nightmare for users. Users either have to wait for days to withdraw (for example, more than 7 days in optimistic Rollup) or rely on third-party bridges, which is very risky. Cosmos' multi-chain transfers also generate multiple versions of tokens, further dispersing liquidity.
Initia’s solution solves this problem by embedding liquidity at the base layer.
3. “Opinion-based” Internet stack
Problem : Existing Rollup frameworks force teams to make dozens of decisions on infrastructure: which data availability layer to choose, which bridge provider to use, how to handle interoperability, etc. These choices often result in incompatible Rollup standards, poor user experience, and waste of development team resources.
Initia’s Solution : Initia standardizes core infrastructure through an “opinionated” stack while allowing customization in key areas:
4. VIP (Vested Interest Program): Aligning incentives across ecosystems
Problem : Ethereum’s application chains have leveraged Ethereum’s security and brand influence, but have not contributed much to the ecosystem. In contrast, Cosmos’ chains, although sovereign, compete with each other for liquidity and users, resulting in fragmentation, with project owners more focused on short-term token gains rather than long-term cooperation.
Initia's solution :
1.VIP (Vested Interest Program): Rollup gets esINIT (locked token) rewards based on two indicators:
Rollups can’t simply cash out their rewards and leave. By tying rewards to long-term vesting, Initia ensures that projects are financially incentivized to stay within the ecosystem and drive overall growth of the network.
2. Cabal governance : Rollup can "incentivize" INIT holders to vote for it through tokens, benefits, etc. The more votes a Rollup gets, the more esINIT rewards it gets from the VIP program. This mechanism forms a positive cycle: better applications → attract more users → users vote for them → rewards increase → further application improvements.
For example, suppose Uniswap needs to lobby Ethereum ETH holders (rather than just UNI holders) to obtain protocol rewards. This model forces Rollup to work with the broader community rather than confining itself to its own small ecosystem.
In this way, Initia ensures that the Rollup’s reward mechanism not only encourages its independent operation, but also drives its contribution to the growth and liquidity of the entire network.
Initia plans to officially launch the mainnet in March 2025 and then deploy the first batch of interconnected Rollups. At the same time, the VIP program will be further expanded to incentivize ecological growth and achieve integration with more external chains through LayerZero and IBC.
There are already several applications ready to go live in the Initia ecosystem. These projects cover a variety of areas from trading to NFT, including:
Initia’s ecosystem follows a strategic cycle to gradually solve key problems facing application chains:
If Ethereum is the "world computer", then Initia is the "world conductor". Through a unified collaborative framework, it allows application chains to "play" together in an interconnected network, achieving true ecological synergy.