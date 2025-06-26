Interpretation of the Texas Bitcoin Reserve Act: The first to be implemented, with a $10 million allocation and the use of derivatives

By: PANews
2025/06/26 11:55
Union
U$0,008981-17,91%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,03376+0,35%

Interpretation of the Texas Bitcoin Reserve Act: The first to be implemented, with a $10 million allocation and the use of derivatives

Author: Weilin, PANews

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed SB 21, making Texas the third state in the U.S. to pass legislation to establish a state-level strategic Bitcoin reserve. Although Arizona and New Hampshire took the lead in the bill, Texas is the first state to establish an independent, publicly funded Bitcoin reserve fund, rather than just authorizing it.

The Texas government has allocated $10 million to purchase Bitcoin in the current fiscal biennium (i.e., two-year budget). This fund will be managed by the Texas Comptroller and will be set up outside the state fiscal system rather than being included in the traditional state fiscal system.

At the same time, Governor Greg Abbott also signed HB 4488, which ensures that the Bitcoin reserve fund is legally immune from the state's periodic "fund-sweep" mechanism, that is, it will not be diverted for general fiscal purposes. The bill also stipulates that the legal status of the reserve fund will continue to exist even if no Bitcoin is purchased by next summer.

Contents of SB21: From procurement to custody standards, how are Bitcoin reserves implemented?

The SB21 bill believes that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have strategic potential to enhance Texas' fiscal resilience. They can be used as a tool to combat inflation and economic fluctuations. Establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve has the public interest of enhancing the financial security of residents of the state.

According to the bill, the Texas Strategic Bitcoin Reserve is established as a special fund outside the state treasury, which is managed, administered and operated by the Comptroller. The reserve includes: funds transferred or deposited by legislative appropriations; income allocated to the reserve under general laws; Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies purchased or acquired by the reserve based on asset market value requirements (including cryptocurrencies and airdrops derived from blockchain forks); investment income, interest or rewards generated by reserve assets.

The Act provides that:

  • Flexible use of assets : The Comptroller General may invest, exchange, sell, manage or hold assets in accordance with the standards of a reasonable and prudent investor, in the context of the purpose, terms, and distribution requirements of the current reserve. The legislature may appropriate funds for investment in cryptocurrencies and management of the reserve. The Comptroller General may use Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies in the reserve, or the net proceeds from their sale, to pay reasonable management expenses.
  • Reserve funds can be invested together with state fiscal funding pools.
  • The Comptroller General may not transfer reserve funds to the State treasury unless authorized by the General Appropriations Act or other law.
  • Investable assets: Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies purchased with reserve funds, with an average market value of no less than $500 billion in the past 24 months. (Currently only Bitcoin meets the criteria)

At the implementation level, the Comptroller may contract with one or more third-party entities, including: a qualified custodian with cold wallet secure custody technology; and a qualified liquidity provider to assist in the purchase and management of assets.

However, qualified liquidity providers must ensure that they: have a federal or state law license; audited financial statements issued by a regulatory auditing agency; have at least five years of experience in crypto asset trading; have an office in Texas and register a principal; and certify to the Comptroller that they meet the above conditions.

In addition, the bill proposes that the Comptroller General may use derivatives if it is beneficial to reserves. SB21 stipulates a five-member Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Advisory Committee, which is composed of the Comptroller General and one investment expert designated by him and three crypto asset experts, responsible for asset valuation recommendations and investment policy design.

From precious metals to Bitcoin: Exploring financial sovereignty under policy continuity

In an X Space, Congressman Giovanni Capriglione, who helped draft the bill, said that in his view, the right of the public to own, hold and use any medium of exchange that they mutually agree on is unquestionable. "Whether it's cash, coins or precious metals like gold and silver, this is true. About eight years ago, I helped promote and pass the bill that established the first state-level precious metal depository in the United States, the Texas Bullion Depository, which currently holds gold and silver.

“I’ve been following the Bitcoin space since I purchased my first Bitcoin about a decade ago, primarily because of its ability to empower individuals to take control of their own finances without federal regulatory interference,” he said.

When asked, many Bitcoin supporters also recognize the value of gold. How does he view the relationship between Bitcoin and precious metals? He said that the strategic Bitcoin reserve is not intended to compete with our gold custody vault. They are complementary in function. They can both provide a scarce, valuable resource that can be transferred between individuals, and are both effective means to fight inflation.

Interpretation of the Texas Bitcoin Reserve Act: The first to be implemented, with a $10 million allocation and the use of derivatives

Bitcoin Strategic Reserve "Local Laboratory", Custodian Agency to Open Bidding

In response to Trump's federal policy on Bitcoin strategic reserves, various BTC reserve bills at the U.S. state level are spreading and being reviewed intensively. On June 25, Arizona passed the "Bitcoin Reserve" bill HB2324. The bill establishes a reserve fund to confiscate assets obtained through criminal asset forfeiture. If signed by Governor Hobbs, this will be the second reserve bill passed in the state.

Texas Congressman Giovanni mentioned above said that the White House has issued an executive order on the strategic reserve of Bitcoin, but the state government seems to be ahead. As a state legislator who has served for 13 years, he believes that the state government should take the lead. The federal system of the United States allows states to become "policy laboratories" to test new policies more quickly and closer to public opinion. According to him, from the beginning of the year to now, Congress has only passed about 18 laws, while Texas has passed about 1,200 during the same period. Local efficiency is obviously higher and the response is faster.

Zack Shapiro, a lawyer at the Bitcoin Policy Institute, said that they have conducted in-depth research on the definition, role and necessity of the "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR)". Compared with the federal government, the states have more financial constraints: the federal government can issue treasury bonds, own the global reserve currency, the US dollar, and print money, but the states do not have these powers. However, the states also bear long-term responsibilities such as pensions and infrastructure, but have to bear the pressure of currency depreciation. Therefore, the core meaning of SBR is to preserve the value of public funds, fight inflation, and ensure that state governments can fulfill their obligations in the future.

In addition, he believes that the fiscal structures of various states vary greatly. Some states have huge investment accounts, while others hope to integrate Bitcoin into existing investment portfolios or try more cutting-edge financial instruments, such as "Bitcoin Municipal Bonds (BitBonds)", which can even provide investors with tax-free Bitcoin income space.

“A few years ago, I discussed with legislators how to include Bitcoin in the Texas balance sheet. Initially, we wanted to use a charitable trust with the state comptroller as the beneficiary, but this was still politically difficult. Then in November last year, the political environment changed, Bitcoin had become more mature, and it received strong support from Governor Greg Abbott, the Lieutenant Governor, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives. The bill was finally submitted and underwent some modifications during the process. ”

He added that the $10 million expenditure by Texas only accounts for 0.00004% of the annual budget of Texas, which is quite small and can be regarded as a "testing the waters". The most important thing now is to ensure that the Office of the Comptroller and the Texas Treasury Trust Company (TTSTC) have sufficient capabilities to work with qualified custodians to ensure the safe custody of reserves, compliance audits and other processes.

Lee Bratcher, chairman of the Texas Blockchain Committee, also added, “We hold monthly meetings with companies interested in responding to the Texas Treasury Trust Agency RFP (Service Procurement Letter of Intent). TTSTC is a private entity close to the Office of the Comptroller General. We are helping these crypto companies establish connections with it, showcase their products and services, and will conduct an open and transparent bidding process in the future. The bill authorizes the Comptroller General to use derivatives to gain exposure to Bitcoin. We hope that they will not simply buy ETFs, but directly custody physical Bitcoin and control private keys.”

According to him, the SB21 bill sets detailed conditions for "liquidity providers", such as being headquartered in Texas and operating for more than 5 years, but the definition of "qualified custodians" is more flexible, probably to expand the scope of competition. Institutions such as Coinbase, Fidelity, Anchorage, Unchained, Onramp, etc. all have different custody solutions. The Office of the Comptroller General and TTSTC will need a certain learning process to evaluate various solutions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

PANews reported on September 24th that according to the latest data from Deflama, Tether, Aster, and Circle ranked in the top three in terms of revenue in the past 24 hours. Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, saw 24-hour revenue of $21.99 million. Aster, as a derivative project, generated revenue of $8.56 million; As the USDC stablecoin issuer, Circle’s 24-hour revenue was $7.72 million.
USDCoin
USDC$0,9997+0,04%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Aster
ASTER$2,2597+36,20%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 16:25
Share
Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Like its name implies, Sit and Go tournaments, widely popular as SNG poker events, allow players to jump into the action immediately, appealing to players who prefer not to wait for scheduled games.  These events start as soon as the seats are filled rather than at a set time, ensuring a more spontaneous and fast-paced […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,03905-0,30%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08537+0,68%
Wink
LIKE$0,008054-2,52%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 05:45
Share
Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

By Nancy, PANews News that Tether is in talks to raise funds at a $500 billion valuation has propelled it to new heights. If the deal goes through, its valuation would leap to the highest of any global crypto company, rivaling even Silicon Valley unicorns like OpenAI and SpaceX. Tether, with its strong capital base, boasts profit levels that have driven its price-to-earnings ratio beyond the reach of both crypto and traditional institutions. Yet, its pursuit of a new round of capital injection at a high valuation serves not only as a powerful testament to its profitability but also as a means of shaping the market narrative through capital operations, building momentum for future business and market expansion. Net worth soared more than 40 times in a year, and well-known core investors are being evaluated. On September 24, Bloomberg reported that stablecoin giant Tether is planning to sell approximately 3% of its shares at a valuation of $15 billion to $20 billion. If the deal goes through, Tether's valuation could reach approximately $500 billion, making it one of the world's most valuable private companies and potentially setting a record for the largest single financing in the history of the crypto industry. By comparison, in November 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald, a prominent US financial services firm, acquired approximately 5% of Tether for $600 million, valuing the company at approximately $12 billion. This means Tether's value has increased more than 40-fold in less than a year. However, since Cantor Fitzgerald's former CEO, Howard Lutnick, is currently the US Secretary of Commerce, the deal was interpreted as a "friendship price" that could potentially garner more political support for Tether. Tether's rapid rise in value is largely due to its dominant market share, impressive profit margins, and solid financial position. According to Coingecko data, as of September 24th, USDT's market capitalization exceeded $172 billion, setting a new record and accounting for over 60% of the market share. Furthermore, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino recently admitted that Tether's profit margin is as high as 99%. The second-quarter financial report further demonstrates Tether's robust financial position, with $162.5 billion in reserve assets exceeding $157.1 billion in liabilities. "Tether has about $5.5 billion in cash, Bitcoin and equity assets on its balance sheet. If calculated based on the approximately $173 billion USDT in circulation and a 4% compound yield, and if it raises funds at a valuation of $500 billion, it means that its enterprise value to annualized return (PE) multiple is about 68 times," Dragonfly investor Omar pointed out. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the disclosed valuation represents the upper end of the target range, and the final transaction value could be significantly lower. Negotiations are at an early stage, and investment details are subject to change. The transaction involves the issuance of new shares, not the sale of shares by existing investors. Paolo Ardoino later confirmed that the company is actively evaluating the possibility of raising capital from a number of prominent core investors. Behind the high valuation of external financing, the focus is on business expansion and compliance layout Tether has always been known to be "rich." The stablecoin giant is expected to generate $13.7 billion in net profit in 2024, thanks to interest income from U.S. Treasury bonds and cash assets. For any technology or financial company, this profit level is more than enough to support continued expansion. However, Tether is now launching a highly valued external financing plan. This is not only a capital operation strategy, but also relates to business expansion and regulatory compliance. According to Paolo Ardoino, Tether plans to raise funds to expand the company's strategic scale in existing and new business lines (stablecoins, distribution coverage, artificial intelligence, commodity trading, energy, communications, and media) by several orders of magnitude. He disclosed in July this year that Tether has invested in over 120 companies to date, and this number is expected to grow significantly in the coming months and years, with a focus on key areas such as payment infrastructure, renewable energy, Bitcoin, agriculture, artificial intelligence, and tokenization. In other words, Tether is trying to transform passive income that depends on the interest rate environment into active growth in cross-industry investments. But pressure is mounting. With the increasing number of competitors and the Federal Reserve resuming its interest rate cut cycle, Tether's main source of profit faces downward risks. The company has previously emphasized that its external investments are entirely sourced from its own profits. A decline in earnings expectations would mean a shrinking pool of funds available for expansion. However, the injection of substantial financing would provide Tether with ample liquidity for its investment portfolio. What truly necessitates Tether's capital and resources is expansion into the US market. With the implementation of the US GENIUS Act, stablecoin issuance enters a new compliance framework. This presents both a challenge and an opportunity for Tether. This is especially true after competitor Circle's successful IPO and capital market recognition, with its valuation soaring to $30 billion, further magnifying Tether's compliance shortcomings. On the one hand, USDT has long been on the gray edge, walking on the edge of regulation. Tether has successfully attracted public attention through extremely small equity transactions and huge valuations, and has also used this to enhance the market narrative, thereby breaking the negative perception of the outside world and significantly enhancing its own influence. On the other hand, unlike Circle's IPO, Tether has chosen a different path to gain mainstream market acceptance. In September of this year, Tether announced that it would launch a US-native stablecoin, USAT, by the end of the year. Unlike the widely circulated USDT, USAT is designed specifically for businesses and institutions operating under US regulations. It is issued by Anchorage Digital, a licensed digital asset bank, and operates on Tether's global distribution network. This allows Tether to retain control over its core profits while meeting regulatory compliance requirements. The personnel arrangements also make this new card intriguing. USAT's CEO is Bo Hines (see also: 29-Year-Old Crypto Upstart Bo Hines: From White House Crypto Liaison to Rapid Assignment to Tether's US Stablecoin ). In August of this year, Tether appointed him as its Digital Asset and US Strategy Advisor, responsible for developing and executing Tether's US market development strategy and strengthening communication with policymakers. As previously reported by PANews, Hines previously served as the White House Digital Asset Policy Advisor, where he was responsible for promoting crypto policy and facilitating the passage of the GENIUS Act, a US stablecoin, and has accumulated extensive connections in the political and business circles. This provides USAT with an additional layer of protection when entering the US market. Cantor Fitzgerald, the advisor to this financing round, is also noteworthy. As one of the Federal Reserve's designated principal dealers, Cantor boasts extensive experience in investment banking and private equity, building close ties to Wall Street's political and business networks. Furthermore, Cantor is the primary custodian of Tether's reserve assets, providing firsthand insight into the latter's fund operations. For external investors, Cantor's involvement not only adds credibility to Tether's financing valuation but also provides added certainty for the launch of USAT in the US market.
1
1$0,012719-14,07%
Union
U$0,009938-10,90%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0003113-8,17%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 15:52
Share

Trending News

More

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

FTT token jumps after renewed engagement on SBF’s X account

UXLINK hacker sold 1,620 ETH for $6.73 million in DAI 2 hours ago