Trapped in the BTC invisible trader conspiracy theory? Uncovering Tether’s Bitcoin strategy

By: PANews
2025/06/13 09:00
Bitcoin
BTC$112,741.18-0.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08538+0.57%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.114681-1.54%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2357-15.09%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Standing in front of an image of Wukong, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said at the center stage of the Bitcoin 2025 conference, “Bitcoin is my Wukong, and it is our friend.”

Trapped in the BTC invisible trader conspiracy theory? Uncovering the full picture of Tether’s Bitcoin strategy

This seemingly emotional expression is actually a microcosm of Tether's core strategy. As the issuer of the world's largest stablecoin USDT, Tether is embedding itself into multiple levels of the Bitcoin ecosystem as a builder, from reserve asset allocation to mining business, from ecological investment to infrastructure construction. Tether is penetrating into the nerve center of the new global financial order.

And because of Tether's deep penetration in the Bitcoin system, its actions have triggered more and more conspiracy theories and caused heated discussions overseas, questioning whether it is artificially pushing up the price of Bitcoin by continuously issuing more USDT, and building a "closed-loop bubble" with Bitcoin reserves, gold support and USDT issuance circulating in turn.

Establishing a Bitcoin reserve strategy and being pointed out as the only major buyer

Starting from May 2023, Tether announced that it will regularly distribute up to 15% of its realized net operating profit to purchase Bitcoin. Tether expects that the current and future Bitcoin holdings in its reserves will not exceed the shareholder capital buffer, and will further strengthen and diversify its reserves. As of the first quarter of 2025, Tether held Bitcoin worth approximately US$7.66 billion, a significant increase from the previous quarter.

The "gold + bitcoin" dual reserve mechanism is Tether's hedge combination against sovereign fiat currency risks and has brought substantial financial returns. Ardoino recently disclosed that Tether currently holds more than 100,000 bitcoins and more than 50 tons of gold. In 2024 alone, Tether's net profit reached US$13.7 billion, of which gold and Bitcoin investments contributed about US$5 billion in profits. Ardoino once said that they hold gold not to challenge Bitcoin, but to challenge the centralized fiat currency system.

However, Jacob King, founder of WhaleWire, pointed out that "Tether is the only major buyer in the entire Bitcoin market, relying on continuous printing of money and taking over. It proves its legitimacy by printing new USDT, raising the price of Bitcoin, and then selling the excess, and purchasing US dollars and gold as reserves." He called this model the "ultimate house of cards." Once stablecoins face regulation or Bitcoin demand dries up, the entire system may be out of balance.

Tether's ambition for Bitcoin goes far beyond hoarding coins. In April this year, Tether, together with SoftBank and Cantor, jointly launched the crypto investment joint venture Twenty One Capital, with the goal of building a global Bitcoin asset acquisition and management platform with a total scale of US$3 billion. This platform is regarded by the industry as Tether's structural layout against MicroStrategy. In this joint venture transaction, Tether holds 42.8% of the equity and 51.7% of the voting rights of the joint venture, and actually has the dominant power. Cantor holds a 5% stake in Tether, and its CEO Brandon Lutnick is the son of US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

"Jack Mallers (CEO of Twenty One Capital) has close ties with the Tether and Bitfinex systems, and his other company Strike has long had close ties with Tether. They claim that there is a huge market demand, but most of their reserved bitcoins come directly from Tether. This is a 'shell operation' in a larger liquidity trick." Jacob King bluntly stated on social media that if stablecoins are subject to US regulation in the future, Tether will find it difficult to continue injecting water, and that Bitcoin spot ETFs have continued to experience huge net outflows of funds in recent months, indicating that institutions are retreating rapidly.

Trapped in the BTC invisible trader conspiracy theory? Uncovering the full picture of Tether’s Bitcoin strategy

On-chain data shows that Twenty One Capital's Bitcoin reserves come from Tether, which recently injected more than 37,000 BTC through five transfers, worth nearly US$4 billion.

Rumble, a video platform in which Tether invested more than $770 million, has also established its own Bitcoin vault, saying that Bitcoin has the potential to serve as an inflation hedge.

Self-built mines and strategic investments are combined to become one of the world's largest miners

Tether's ambitions go far beyond asset reserves. As early as 2023, Tether launched a renewable energy-driven Bitcoin mining project in Uruguay, using the abundant local clean energy resources (such as hydropower and wind power) to create an efficient and sustainable mining base. Soon after, it participated in El Salvador's volcanic energy plan and became the capital force driving one of the world's largest geothermal Bitcoin mines. After that, Tether continued to expand its energy map in Latin America, and has invested a total of US$500 million in Uruguay, Paraguay, and El Salvador to build a vertically integrated mining base.

Trapped in the BTC invisible trader conspiracy theory? Uncovering the full picture of Tether’s Bitcoin strategy

"El Salvador's so-called Bitcoin investment is actually an elaborate illusion. The Bitcoin in its treasury was transferred directly from Bitfinex and Tether. Tether even drafted all of El Salvador's Bitcoin bills. But many people didn't notice that El Salvador had quietly given up on promoting Bitcoin as a legal tender. Tether and its internal network couldn't support it because there was no real market demand." There is no clear evidence to support some of Jacob King's claims, but in February of this year, El Salvador did pass a Bitcoin bill to officially cancel Bitcoin's status as legal tender. Merchants and institutions are no longer forced to accept Bitcoin, and it cannot be used to pay taxes. Polls show that the vast majority of people have not benefited, and the economic situation has not improved.

In addition to building its own mining farms, Tether is also actively expanding its global mining footprint through investment and mergers and acquisitions. So far, it has invested in companies such as Bitdeer, Northern Data Group, Blockstream and Swan Mining, covering chip procurement, server manufacturing, data center construction and even enterprise-level computing power hosting, becoming an important support for Tether's Bitcoin mining layout.

This year, Tether went a step further and announced that it would deploy computing power to the OCEAN mining pool to promote the construction of decentralized Bitcoin mining infrastructure. At the same time, Tether recently announced plans to open source its Bitcoin mining software, which will allow new miners to enter the market without relying on expensive third-party suppliers.

According to Ardoino's disclosure at the Bitcoin 2025 conference, Tether has invested more than US$2 billion in the energy and infrastructure sectors, and has actually invested more in Bitcoin mining. It is expected that by the end of this year, Tether will become the world's largest Bitcoin miner. This forecast covers all listed companies.

Full stack layout from Bitcoin chain issuance to cultural penetration

Tether is advancing its full-stack strategic layout and continuing to expand the boundaries and influence of the Bitcoin ecosystem.

For example, on the technical level, in addition to chains such as Ethereum and TRON, Tether will issue USDT to Bitcoin protocols through Omni, Liquid, Lightning, RGB, etc., and supports the popular Bitcoin sidechain network Plasma, which is expected to natively support USDT; in terms of wallet tools, Tether AI has launched a self-hosted wallet WDK, which natively supports Bitcoin and USDT, allowing enterprises, applications, websites and even AI Agents to access, thereby further lowering the threshold of Bitcoin financial infrastructure; in terms of payment ecology, Tether donated the open source project BTC Pay Server to support the continuous development and optimization of its open source encrypted payment processor.

In terms of culture and education, Tether co-hosted the Plan B Summit with the city of Lugano, Switzerland, sponsored a local football club, and introduced the brand image of Bitcoin into the European stadium culture; at the same time, with the help of the Tether education program, it established partnerships with many universities around the world to promote the popularization of Bitcoin knowledge and cultivate the next generation of crypto natives. In the future, Twenty One Capital will also focus on the popularization of Bitcoin-related knowledge, produce educational content and video media, and develop a series of Bitcoin-related financial and consulting services.

“For me, the most important thing is that I can contribute to building a more accessible, more resilient, and more useful Bitcoin ecosystem. If I can play a role in infrastructure, technology, and education, that’s enough. The story of Bitcoin has never been about a single person, but about the global community’s persistence in an idea - even at a low point, even if it’s not understood, we must firmly build the future. If I can play a role in helping more people join the ecosystem and give them sovereignty and security tools, that will be a mission worth remembering for me,” Ardoino said in a recent interview with Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

PANews reported on September 24th that according to the latest data from Deflama, Tether, Aster, and Circle ranked in the top three in terms of revenue in the past 24 hours. Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, saw 24-hour revenue of $21.99 million. Aster, as a derivative project, generated revenue of $8.56 million; As the USDC stablecoin issuer, Circle’s 24-hour revenue was $7.72 million.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Aster
ASTER$2.2776+37.75%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 16:25
Share
Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

By Nancy, PANews News that Tether is in talks to raise funds at a $500 billion valuation has propelled it to new heights. If the deal goes through, its valuation would leap to the highest of any global crypto company, rivaling even Silicon Valley unicorns like OpenAI and SpaceX. Tether, with its strong capital base, boasts profit levels that have driven its price-to-earnings ratio beyond the reach of both crypto and traditional institutions. Yet, its pursuit of a new round of capital injection at a high valuation serves not only as a powerful testament to its profitability but also as a means of shaping the market narrative through capital operations, building momentum for future business and market expansion. Net worth soared more than 40 times in a year, and well-known core investors are being evaluated. On September 24, Bloomberg reported that stablecoin giant Tether is planning to sell approximately 3% of its shares at a valuation of $15 billion to $20 billion. If the deal goes through, Tether's valuation could reach approximately $500 billion, making it one of the world's most valuable private companies and potentially setting a record for the largest single financing in the history of the crypto industry. By comparison, in November 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald, a prominent US financial services firm, acquired approximately 5% of Tether for $600 million, valuing the company at approximately $12 billion. This means Tether's value has increased more than 40-fold in less than a year. However, since Cantor Fitzgerald's former CEO, Howard Lutnick, is currently the US Secretary of Commerce, the deal was interpreted as a "friendship price" that could potentially garner more political support for Tether. Tether's rapid rise in value is largely due to its dominant market share, impressive profit margins, and solid financial position. According to Coingecko data, as of September 24th, USDT's market capitalization exceeded $172 billion, setting a new record and accounting for over 60% of the market share. Furthermore, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino recently admitted that Tether's profit margin is as high as 99%. The second-quarter financial report further demonstrates Tether's robust financial position, with $162.5 billion in reserve assets exceeding $157.1 billion in liabilities. "Tether has about $5.5 billion in cash, Bitcoin and equity assets on its balance sheet. If calculated based on the approximately $173 billion USDT in circulation and a 4% compound yield, and if it raises funds at a valuation of $500 billion, it means that its enterprise value to annualized return (PE) multiple is about 68 times," Dragonfly investor Omar pointed out. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the disclosed valuation represents the upper end of the target range, and the final transaction value could be significantly lower. Negotiations are at an early stage, and investment details are subject to change. The transaction involves the issuance of new shares, not the sale of shares by existing investors. Paolo Ardoino later confirmed that the company is actively evaluating the possibility of raising capital from a number of prominent core investors. Behind the high valuation of external financing, the focus is on business expansion and compliance layout Tether has always been known to be "rich." The stablecoin giant is expected to generate $13.7 billion in net profit in 2024, thanks to interest income from U.S. Treasury bonds and cash assets. For any technology or financial company, this profit level is more than enough to support continued expansion. However, Tether is now launching a highly valued external financing plan. This is not only a capital operation strategy, but also relates to business expansion and regulatory compliance. According to Paolo Ardoino, Tether plans to raise funds to expand the company's strategic scale in existing and new business lines (stablecoins, distribution coverage, artificial intelligence, commodity trading, energy, communications, and media) by several orders of magnitude. He disclosed in July this year that Tether has invested in over 120 companies to date, and this number is expected to grow significantly in the coming months and years, with a focus on key areas such as payment infrastructure, renewable energy, Bitcoin, agriculture, artificial intelligence, and tokenization. In other words, Tether is trying to transform passive income that depends on the interest rate environment into active growth in cross-industry investments. But pressure is mounting. With the increasing number of competitors and the Federal Reserve resuming its interest rate cut cycle, Tether's main source of profit faces downward risks. The company has previously emphasized that its external investments are entirely sourced from its own profits. A decline in earnings expectations would mean a shrinking pool of funds available for expansion. However, the injection of substantial financing would provide Tether with ample liquidity for its investment portfolio. What truly necessitates Tether's capital and resources is expansion into the US market. With the implementation of the US GENIUS Act, stablecoin issuance enters a new compliance framework. This presents both a challenge and an opportunity for Tether. This is especially true after competitor Circle's successful IPO and capital market recognition, with its valuation soaring to $30 billion, further magnifying Tether's compliance shortcomings. On the one hand, USDT has long been on the gray edge, walking on the edge of regulation. Tether has successfully attracted public attention through extremely small equity transactions and huge valuations, and has also used this to enhance the market narrative, thereby breaking the negative perception of the outside world and significantly enhancing its own influence. On the other hand, unlike Circle's IPO, Tether has chosen a different path to gain mainstream market acceptance. In September of this year, Tether announced that it would launch a US-native stablecoin, USAT, by the end of the year. Unlike the widely circulated USDT, USAT is designed specifically for businesses and institutions operating under US regulations. It is issued by Anchorage Digital, a licensed digital asset bank, and operates on Tether's global distribution network. This allows Tether to retain control over its core profits while meeting regulatory compliance requirements. The personnel arrangements also make this new card intriguing. USAT's CEO is Bo Hines (see also: 29-Year-Old Crypto Upstart Bo Hines: From White House Crypto Liaison to Rapid Assignment to Tether's US Stablecoin ). In August of this year, Tether appointed him as its Digital Asset and US Strategy Advisor, responsible for developing and executing Tether's US market development strategy and strengthening communication with policymakers. As previously reported by PANews, Hines previously served as the White House Digital Asset Policy Advisor, where he was responsible for promoting crypto policy and facilitating the passage of the GENIUS Act, a US stablecoin, and has accumulated extensive connections in the political and business circles. This provides USAT with an additional layer of protection when entering the US market. Cantor Fitzgerald, the advisor to this financing round, is also noteworthy. As one of the Federal Reserve's designated principal dealers, Cantor boasts extensive experience in investment banking and private equity, building close ties to Wall Street's political and business networks. Furthermore, Cantor is the primary custodian of Tether's reserve assets, providing firsthand insight into the latter's fund operations. For external investors, Cantor's involvement not only adds credibility to Tether's financing valuation but also provides added certainty for the launch of USAT in the US market.
1
1$0.012751-9.88%
Union
U$0.009927-10.18%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003107-8.32%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 15:52
Share
FTT token jumps after renewed engagement on SBF’s X account

FTT token jumps after renewed engagement on SBF’s X account

Sam Bankman-Fried’s X account sparks renewed attention to the FTT token from the community after posting a "gm" message.
FTX Token
FTT$1.0048+20.88%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0122+0.90%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 16:03
Share

Trending News

More

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

FTT token jumps after renewed engagement on SBF’s X account

UXLINK hacker sold 1,620 ETH for $6.73 million in DAI 2 hours ago

Teucrium CEO Highlights Growing XRP Liquidity After CME’s Big Move