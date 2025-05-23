Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.23)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓5/23 Update:

Solana has recently added multiple launch pads

GitFish: Allows anyone to tokenize and trade any GitHub repository. The first coin is $LINUX. Fundraising is in progress.

$ufun: The Web3 launcher with the highest creator income

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!