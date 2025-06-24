Foreign media: Trump is now talking with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu By: PANews 2025/06/24 19:26

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Iran's Tasnim News Agency: The Iranian Revolutionary Guard said that they launched 14 missiles targeting Israeli military centers a few minutes before the ceasefire came into effect. According to CGTN Europe: US President Trump is now talking to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Israeli officials said they are considering only making a symbolic response.