Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

By: PANews
2025/06/24 09:00
Planet
PLANET$0.0000007068-0.42%

Written by: @Michael01c_

Compiled by: Azuma, Odaily Planet Daily

As the popular interactive Fragmetric in the Solana ecosystem is about to launch an airdrop (it has recently promoted a number of token-related actions such as NFT), I know that many Solana ecosystem users have begun to think about "what to do next" and "which projects should I participate in liquidity mining" and other questions.

Don’t worry, I have compiled a carefully selected list of early potential projects in the Solana ecosystem, and participating now still has high return expectations.

Titan

Titan positions itself as the first DEX meta-aggregator within the Solana ecosystem, which can scan multiple aggregators and decentralized exchanges to find the best trading path for users.

Titan has completed a $3.5 million pre-seed round of financing, and its trading volume has exceeded $500 million. Although it is still in the closed beta stage, it has integrated multiple DEXs and aggregators.

There are currently two key badges available to Titan test participants:

  • The Beta Badge: You can get it by completing a transaction during the beta phase.
  • The Colossus Badge: reserved for the top 10% of users by trading volume;
  • These badges are only awarded during the closed beta and may play an important role in future reward distribution.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Hylo

Hylo is a fully decentralized Solana native stablecoin system paired with a powerful zero-liquidation risk leverage product.

At its core is hyUSD, a stablecoin fully backed by Liquidity Staking Tokens (LST). Hylo also launched xSOL leveraged tokens, which allow users to get 2-4x SOL exposure without funding fees, margin fees, or worrying about liquidation.

Hylo is still in the closed beta stage, and currently only 2,806 wallets are participating addresses.

This is not only an opportunity to participate early, but also a great time to make arrangements before the market heats up and before crowds rush in.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Pyra

Pyra is the native DeFi protocol of the Solana ecosystem, allowing users to spend without selling cryptocurrencies.

Pyra operates as a decentralized credit system, providing credit lines secured by crypto assets. Instead of exchanging assets for fiat currency, users can pledge crypto assets to use Visa cards issued by Pyra for daily consumption, while keeping their assets invested and potentially earning income.

One of the most attractive features of Pyra is its integration with high-yield DeFi strategies. Deposited assets will not sit idle, but will automatically generate passive income through protocols such as Lulo. In addition, Pyra is also equipped with a smart liquidation protection mechanism. When the value of the collateral drops, the system will automatically replace the assets through Jupiter to repay the loan without incurring additional penalties or fees.

Pyra is currently in closed beta and could be a smart choice if you want to unlock liquidity in your crypto assets without giving up ownership or upside potential.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Exponent

Exponent aims to introduce fixed income products and leveraged mining capabilities to the Solana ecosystem. In short, it allows users to obtain predictable returns or amplify the effects of mining strategies.

Exponent has completed a $2.1 million financing led by RockawayX. Although Exponent was established not long ago, it has a strong momentum of development. DeFiLlama data shows that its total locked value (TVL) has reached approximately $113.63 million.

Exponent is easy to operate, with a clean and intuitive interface, and even DeFi novices can use it easily. The team provides 24/7 support services to provide users with clear guidance and confidence.

Exponent is still in its early stages and deserves continued attention.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Ranger Finance

Ranger Finance is positioned as the first perpetual contract aggregator on Solana. By routing orders to multiple decentralized exchanges such as Drift, Zeta and Jupiter, simplifying and optimizing the trading process, Ranger Finance hopes to provide the best execution price, minimal slippage and a unified trading experience.

Ranger Finance has raised $1.9 million in funding and quickly gained nearly 40,000 registered users after its launch, with monthly transaction volumes approaching $100 million.

Ranger finance is currently in the public beta stage and it is still early to participate.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Loopscale

Loopscale is a native lending protocol on Solana that uses an order book matching engine instead of traditional liquidity pools, bringing innovative solutions to decentralized finance. This design allows users to borrow directly, freely set fixed interest rates and customize loan terms.

In addition to the core lending function, Loopscale also provides an advanced strategy called “Loops”. Users can use flash loans to utilize interest-bearing tokens to optimize returns in a single transaction.

If you are considering getting involved, now is still a good time.

Portal: https://loop.sl/i/qRVId

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Ping Network

Ping Network is a decentralized bandwidth infrastructure platform based on Solana and is one of the hottest DePIN projects. Ping Network aggregates idle bandwidth from data centers, individual users, and enterprise hardware in more than 190 countries to build a global on-demand network suitable for VPN routing, data collection, content distribution, operation status monitoring, and AI services.

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Earning money on Ping Network is easy, just turn on your internet connection and activate the VPN to start earning rewards.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

Crypto often moves with trending tokens, and right now SUI is one of them. The token has hit $3.67, keeping traders focused on its next move. At the same time, another project is rising during its presale. Digitap ($TAP) is positioning itself as a token designed for real-world spending, not just trading charts. This makes […] The post SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06217+2.89%
SUI
SUI$3.3781-0.29%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.371-0.53%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 15:00
Share
U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

The post U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FORT STOCKTON, TEXAS – MARCH 24: The sun sets behind a pumpjack during a gusty night on March 24, 2024 in Fort Stockton, Texas. Employment in Texas has reached record highs, with the oil- and gas-producing Permian Basin, which covers a large swathe of west Texas, leading the way. Permian Basin towns of Midland and Odessa notched 2.6 and 3.5 percent unemployment respectively, according to the report touted earlier this month by Gov. Gregg Abbott. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Getty Images For the past two years, the United States has set oil production records. This growth is a continuance of the surge in oil production resulting from the shale boom that began earlier this century. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, U.S. oil production average 13.2 million barrels per day in 2024, up from 12.7 million in 2023 and 12.5 million in 2022. U.S. Oil Production 1860-2024. Energy Information Administration It is now clear that the U.S. is on track this year to set its third consecutive annual record for crude oil production. Year-to-date production through the week ending September 12, 2025 shows a production level of 13.44 million BPD, which is about 1.9% ahead of last year’s record pace. But beneath those headline numbers, a subtle shift is underway: growth is slowing. The slowdown becomes clear if we look at the year-over-year percentage changes over the past 20 years. Annual Oil Production Change 2006-2025 YTD. Robert Rapier There have been only two other periods in the past 20 years where U.S. oil production growth slowed for three consecutive years, but both of those instances had extenuating circumstances. The first was from 2014 through 2016, when a price war launched by OPEC triggered a collapse in oil prices and forced U.S. producers to slash drilling activity. The…
1
1$0.012648-19.27%
Union
U$0.009827-12.91%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00171454-2.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:35
Share
$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

Rainbow declares the release of the RNBW token in Q4 2025 and updates its wallet with real-time prices, instant balances, and perp trading that is not so hassling. Ethereum-based non-custodial wallet Rainbow is planning to launch its native token, RNBW, in Q4 2025.  This announcement shows one of the most crucial stages in the history […] The post $RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06217+2.89%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01214+0.08%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01413-17.46%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 15:30
Share

Trending News

More

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

U.S. Oil Production Is On Pace For A New Record, But Growth Is Slowing

$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

9 Meme Coins on Every Whale’s Radar, With One New Coin Launch in 2025 Poised to Spark the Next Bull Run