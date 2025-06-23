Circle's stock price rose by more than 16%, and its total market value exceeded USDC's circulating market value By: PANews 2025/06/23 22:39

U $0.009437 -13.89% MORE $0.08542 +1.04% USDC $0.9996 +0.03% ROSE $0.02641 -2.18% JUNE $0.1014 +7.41%

PANews reported on June 23 that the U.S. stock market showed that Circle's stock price had just risen by more than 16% during the trading session, setting a new record high. The total market value exceeded the circulation of USDC (US$61.2 billion).