Pompliano unveils ProCap Financial, eyes $1b BTC play via SPAC

Crypto media personality Anthony Pompliano announced the launch of his own BTC-focused company on Nasdaq.
Michael Saylor’s Strategy may soon be getting a big competitor. On Monday, June 23, crypto podcaster and X influencer Anthony Pompliano announced the creation of ProCap Financial. The company will focus on accumulating Bitcoin (BTC) as a treasury asset, giving ordinary investors exposure to it.
The company will launch through a $1 billion SPAC merger between his private firm, ProCap BTC, and the publicly traded Columbus Circle Capital Corp. So far, his company has raised $750 million in capital for its Bitcoin treasury bid.
Pompliano also confirmed that ProCap Financial will list on Nasdaq as $CCCM. Out of the $750 million raised, the firm will use $516.5 million to acquire Bitcoin reserves within 15 days of signing, in order to mitigate market risk.
This news comes after reports earlier in July suggested that Pompliano was planning a billion dollar move. In addition to acquiring Bitcoin, ProCap Financial will also develop products that leverage Bitcoin’s network to generate profits over time.
In recent months, there has been a growing trend of companies adopting Bitcoin treasuries. The catalyst for the shift was the election of a pro-crypto administration in the White House. Notable examples include GameStop, 21 Capital, and Nakamoto. Collectively, 216 companies currently own nearly 31% of BTC’s supply, accounting for 765,300 bitcoins.
By far the biggest holder among them is Strategy, founded by Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor. His firm owns 592,345 bitcoins, worth more than $60 billion. In an X reply to the announcement, Saylor congratulated Pompliano on the move.