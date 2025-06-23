Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 12:03

Bitcoin has clawed its way back above the $100,000 after briefly dipping below the key psychological level for the first time in months driven by Middle East geopolitical tensions.

The rebound follows a steep sell-off brought on by rising Middle East tensions after U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. A wave of liquidations followed, pushing Bitcoin down almost 4% to a multi-week low of $98,615 on June 22. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) saw losses of up to 10% and 5%, respectively.

The airstrikes, confirmed by President Donald Trump, marked a major escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict. Iran’s planned closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for 20% of global oil shipments, raised fears that oil prices could spike to $120–$130 per barrel and push U.S. inflation back up toward 5%. 

The immediate result was a flight to safe-haven assets like gold and the U.S. dollar, a $40 billion wipeout of the cryptocurrency market, and almost $1 billion in long-position liquidations. However, signs of stabilization emerged quickly.

Bitcoin recovered above $100,000 thanks to a 75.8% increase in daily trading volume to more than $48.4 billion. Despite a slight decline in open interest, Coinglass data shows that derivatives activity also surged, with volume rising 67% to $136 billion. This indicates that some market participants reduced their exposure in the face of uncertainty but may be returning.

From a technical perspective, the general trend is still bearish for the near future. Bitcoin is trading below its downward-sloping 10-day and 20-day exponential moving averages. Weak upward momentum and a tilt toward the lower band near $98,000, a crucial support zone, are indicated by the Bitcoin’s price hovering below the Bollinger Bands’ midline.

Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears - 1

Momentum indicators show mixed signals. With a relative strength index of 39, the market is weak but not yet oversold. The stochastic RSI and stochastic oscillators are in buy territory, suggesting a potential short-term recovery. The 10-day momentum and moving average convergence divergence, however, are still firmly bearish.

Bitcoin may retest resistance in the $105,000–$106,000 range if geopolitical tensions subside. On the flip side, many analysts on X warn of further declines towards $92,000 or lower if the conflict intensifies, especially given Iran’s threats of retaliation.

The speed of diplomatic resolution and whether exchange-traded fund inflows can continue to withstand sell-side pressure will likely determine how Bitcoin responds, as has been the case in previous crises.

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

Crypto often moves with trending tokens, and right now SUI is one of them. The token has hit $3.67, keeping traders focused on its next move. At the same time, another project is rising during its presale. Digitap ($TAP) is positioning itself as a token designed for real-world spending, not just trading charts. This makes […] The post SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

Rainbow declares the release of the RNBW token in Q4 2025 and updates its wallet with real-time prices, instant balances, and perp trading that is not so hassling. Ethereum-based non-custodial wallet Rainbow is planning to launch its native token, RNBW, in Q4 2025.  This announcement shows one of the most crucial stages in the history […] The post $RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

PANews reported on September 24 that according to the on-chain analysis platform Lookonchain, an early whale who held more than 2 million HYPE (cost about 17.4 million US dollars and is now worth about 89 million US dollars) sold 201,900 HYPE (worth about 8.93 million US dollars) in the past 2 hours and transferred the funds from Hyperliquid to Aster. The whale currently still holds 1.8 million HYPE (worth about 80 million US dollars).
