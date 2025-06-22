James Wynn: Bitcoin's short-term price target is $93,000 to $95,000

By: PANews
2025/06/22 16:02
PANews reported on June 22 that James Wynn tweeted that the short-term price target range for Bitcoin is $93,000 to $95,000. Considering the tense global geopolitical situation, other countries may join the war, and Bitcoin prices may fall further. Even if the war is left aside, the United States has not cut interest rates. The only "good news" is the global M2 money supply, but this does not come from the US dollar.

