A wallet spent 2.156 million USDT to buy 3.39 million KTA By: PANews 2025/06/21 13:10

JUNE $0.1011 +6.98% WALLET $0.02369 +0.21%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet spent 2.156 million USDT to purchase 3.39 million KTA at a price of US$0.635.