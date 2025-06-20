Cardano Price Forecast: Whales offload 230 million ADA bought this week, raising risks of further decline

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/20 16:45
Cardano
ADA$0.8159-1.03%
  • Uncertainty among top Cardano whales risks further losses, with 230 million ADA caught and released this week. 
  • Charles Hoskinson emphasizes his $100 million investment plan, divided between Cardano-native stablecoins and Bitcoin, in the David Gokhshtein podcast. 
  • The technical outlook indicates a potential risk that Cardano may test $0.50, marking a new year-to-date low.

Cardano (ADA) ticks lower by over 1% at press time on Friday, marking its fifth consecutive bearish day. Amid a declining trend, Charles Hoskinson’s $100 million investment plan raises uncertainty among Cardano whales, resulting in a 230 million ADA shift in just three days. The technical outlook indicates a bearish momentum spike, suggesting further losses ahead. 

Cardano whales offload recently acquired 230 million ADA

Santiment data shows that investors with 100 million to 1 billion ADA acquired a total of 230 million ADA on Monday, boosting the total to 3.40 billion ADA from 3.17 billion ADA. However, in a quick sell-off, investors offloaded the acquired 230 million ADA by Wednesday. As of Friday, the holdings of these large investors total 3.18 billion ADA.

Notably, the holdings of investors with more than 1 billion ADA have increased by 180 million ADA so far in June. The increased volatility in Cardano whale holdings suggests shaken confidence. 

Charles Hoskinson plans to transform the Cardano treasury 

In a podcast with David Gokhshtein, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, emphasized his plan to boost the stablecoin supply on the network. The founder said, 

The plan advances to utilize the yield generated from the investment to purchase ADA and donate it to Cardano’s treasury. Charles advises that this will boost the treasury, transforming it from an unmanaged single-asset on-chain system to a managed off-chain treasury with out-of-band governance.

Cardano Price Forecast:  ADA eyes further losses

Cardano drops by over 1% at the time of writing on Friday, printing its fifth consecutive bearish candle on the daily chart. Following a triangle breakdown, ADA slides below the $0.5946 support level marked on April 16.

A closing below $0.5946 could increase the downside risk of testing the $0.5110 year-to-date low. Investors could witness the declining ADA trend approaching the $0.50 psychological support level. 

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) further declines into negative territory alongside its signal line, indicating a sustained rise in bearish momentum. 

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 31 edges closer towards the oversold zone, suggesting an increase in selling pressure. 

On the contrary, if ADA sustains above $0.5946, sidelined investors could witness Cardano reverse towards the weekly opening of $0.6333. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

Crypto often moves with trending tokens, and right now SUI is one of them. The token has hit $3.67, keeping traders focused on its next move. At the same time, another project is rising during its presale. Digitap ($TAP) is positioning itself as a token designed for real-world spending, not just trading charts. This makes […] The post SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06206+2.78%
SUI
SUI$3.3737-0.30%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.371-0.53%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 15:00
Share
$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

Rainbow declares the release of the RNBW token in Q4 2025 and updates its wallet with real-time prices, instant balances, and perp trading that is not so hassling. Ethereum-based non-custodial wallet Rainbow is planning to launch its native token, RNBW, in Q4 2025.  This announcement shows one of the most crucial stages in the history […] The post $RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06206+2.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213+0.24%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01415-23.38%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 15:30
Share
An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

PANews reported on September 24 that according to the on-chain analysis platform Lookonchain, an early whale who held more than 2 million HYPE (cost about 17.4 million US dollars and is now worth about 89 million US dollars) sold 201,900 HYPE (worth about 8.93 million US dollars) in the past 2 hours and transferred the funds from Hyperliquid to Aster. The whale currently still holds 1.8 million HYPE (worth about 80 million US dollars).
1
1$0.012156-27.75%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.78-10.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0853+0.37%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 15:41
Share

Trending News

More

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

9 Meme Coins on Every Whale’s Radar, With One New Coin Launch in 2025 Poised to Spark the Next Bull Run

CaliberCos (CWD) Stock: Surges on $15.9M Preferred Equity Deal & ATM Activation