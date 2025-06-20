Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents By: PANews 2025/06/20 21:16

SQD $0.07152 +1.04% TOKEN $0.01215 +0.57% JUNE $0.1026 +8.80% OPEN $0.00000002177 --% NOW $0.00559 -0.53% POPCAT $0.2241 -3.07%

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.