South Korean young people turning to crypto out of desperation By: PANews 2025/06/20 21:17

EXPERT $0.000923 -5.72% PEOPLE $0.01725 -0.05% NOT $0.00167 -0.47%

A local expert says a growing share of South Korea’s youth is turning to cryptocurrency not out of belief in its technology, but as a last resort amid economic woes.