Tether CEO announces server-free password manager after 16 billion data breach

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 15:35
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.0001096-16.16%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000002179--%

Tether announced plans to launch a serverless, open-source password manager after a massive breach exposed 16 billion online login credentials.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced today that the company is preparing to launch PearPass, a fully local, open-source password manager built without reliance on cloud infrastructure. “The cloud has failed us. Again,” Ardoino said on X, referencing a newly discovered data breach exposing 16 billion login credentials reported yesterday.

PearPass aims to address the growing distrust in centralized data storage by ensuring that all user credentials are stored only on users’ devices, eliminating any external point of failure or surveillance. “Just you — and your keys, stored securely on your devices,” wrote Ardoino.

Ardoino’s announcement follows the exposure of what appears to be the largest data breach ever confirmed. According to a Cybernews investigation, 16 billion records have been uncovered in multiple massive datasets linked to infostealer malware. These logs include login credentials for virtually every major online platform, including Apple, Facebook, Google, GitHub, Telegram, and even government services.

Researchers warned that this data breach isn’t just old data resurfacing. Many of the credentials are recent, complete with tokens, cookies, and metadata. The structure of the records — URLs paired with usernames and passwords — mirrors how modern infostealers collect information, suggesting much of the data was siphoned directly from infected machines.

The good news is that the exposure was brief. The datasets were exposed just long enough for researchers to discover them, but not long enough to identify who was behind them.

However, researchers said that enormous new datasets continue to surface every few weeks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

“Bitcoin Will 10x Gold,” Michael Saylor Says Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

“Bitcoin Will 10x Gold,” Michael Saylor Says Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016692-3.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 13:39
Share
ETHZilla raises $350M to expand Ethereum L2 investments – Details!

ETHZilla raises $350M to expand Ethereum L2 investments – Details!

Can ETHZilla maintain its momentum while Ethereum’s price hovers near $4.2K?
NEAR
NEAR$2.997-3.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 14:00
Share
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.0984+1.29%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4519-1.13%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002367+1.32%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

“Bitcoin Will 10x Gold,” Michael Saylor Says Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

ETHZilla raises $350M to expand Ethereum L2 investments – Details!

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How

Thai Police Dismantle $15M Crypto Scam Ring Targeting Koreans