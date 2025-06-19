Fetch.ai floats $50m FET token buyback plan as AI agents gain steam

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 23:28
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0121-0.08%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1234-1.90%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03654+2.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1026+9.26%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00556-0.53%
FET
FET$0.5937-1.31%

Fetch.ai’s leadership has long argued that FET trades below its true potential. Now, they’re putting $50 million where their mouth is, launching a multi-exchange buyback as AI agent activity hits new highs.

On June 19, Fetch.ai CEO Humayun Sheikh took to X to announce that that the Fetch Foundation will execute a $50 million buyback of Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) tokens across multiple trading venues, framing the move as a direct response to FET’s perceived undervaluation.

“I believe that $FET is undervalued,” Sheikh wrote in his post, adding that the buyback will proceed with the backing of market makers.

Unlike typical corporate buybacks, this move is rare in crypto, where projects usually focus on burns or staking rewards rather than open-market acquisitions to tighten supply.

Why the radical FET buyback strategy?

The Fetch Foundation’s $50 million buyback plan suggests more than just a financial maneuver to prop up the token’s price. The foundation appears to be making a calculated response to tangible growth in the Fetch.ai ecosystem since its establishment in 2017.

Notably, Fetch.ai’s autonomous agents, powered by its ASI1 infrastructure, are seeing accelerated adoption across industries, from decentralized finance to IoT automation. Recent partnerships, such as the collaboration with AkedoFun to integrate AI agents into gaming ecosystems, underscore the expanding demand for Fetch’s technology.

With ASI1 enabling more complex AI operations on-chain, the foundation may be anticipating a supply crunch as usage grows. The buyback could be aimed at ensuring liquidity for an ecosystem where tokens are fuel, not just tradable assets.

The announcement sent FET up over 7% in early trading, jumping from a daily low of $0.6434 to as high as $0.7045 before paring some of the gains to exchange hands at $0.6833 at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

“Bitcoin Will 10x Gold,” Michael Saylor Says Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

“Bitcoin Will 10x Gold,” Michael Saylor Says Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016658-3.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 13:39
Share
ETHZilla raises $350M to expand Ethereum L2 investments – Details!

ETHZilla raises $350M to expand Ethereum L2 investments – Details!

Can ETHZilla maintain its momentum while Ethereum’s price hovers near $4.2K?
NEAR
NEAR$3.019-3.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 14:00
Share
Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How

Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How

The post Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin shocked the market this week with a steep crash that pushed the altcoin to a new all-time low.  However, the asset quickly bounced back, recovering some of its losses. Interestingly, investors appear to be treating this decline as an entry point rather than an exit signal. Pi Coin Investors Pour Money The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) shows strong investor conviction in Pi Coin. Despite the crash, the indicator has sharply climbed to a three-month high, signaling significant inflows into the asset. This suggests that investors are not abandoning Pi Coin but instead allocating fresh capital at discounted levels. Sponsored Sponsored This behavior highlights growing confidence among market participants who see the recent decline as an opportunity. Buying activity during periods of weakness often fuels price recovery, and Pi Coin seems to be benefiting from this pattern. The strong inflows could provide the foundation for a potential breakout if momentum continues. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin CMF. Source: TradingView The broader momentum also hints at a shift in direction. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped into oversold territory below 30.0, a level that often signals saturation of bearish momentum. Historically, Pi Coin has reversed trend after dipping into this zone. If market conditions remain stable, Pi Coin could replicate past recoveries from oversold levels. The RSI suggests that selling pressure may have peaked, opening the door for a rebound. A favorable shift in sentiment across the broader crypto market could accelerate this move. Pi Coin RSI. Source: TradingView PI Price Could Bounce Back At the time of writing, Pi Coin is trading at $0.282, struggling to break past the $0.286 resistance. Flipping this barrier into support will be critical for initiating a sustainable recovery. While the next significant resistance…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08532+1.71%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004424-2.66%
Movement
MOVE$0.1168+0.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 14:14
Share

Trending News

More

“Bitcoin Will 10x Gold,” Michael Saylor Says Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

ETHZilla raises $350M to expand Ethereum L2 investments – Details!

Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How

Thai Police Dismantle $15M Crypto Scam Ring Targeting Koreans

Fitell Unveils $100M Solana Treasury, Plans Rebrand