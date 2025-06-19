Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy platforms. He said that the current FET token is undervalued, and announced that the Fetch Foundation will launch a $50 million FET token repurchase plan on multiple exchanges, which will be supported by market makers.
Earlier today, it was reported that DWF Labs transferred 45 million USDT to ASI Alliance 9 hours ago .
