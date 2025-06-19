Nobitex claims that some hot wallet assets were transferred spontaneously, and the attacker destroyed about $100 million in crypto assets

PANews reported on June 19 that Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex issued Statement No. 4, saying that the platform has completely cut off external access to the server, and that the transfer of funds from the hot wallet was an active operation by the technical team to protect assets, not stolen by hackers. The platform confirmed that the attacker used an abnormal address to destroy about $100 million in crypto assets, and the attack was intended to "psychologically destroy". User funds are fully guaranteed by the reserve fund, and service support is currently delayed due to a nationwide network outage. The platform promises to restore normal access as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

