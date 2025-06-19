DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 04:00
Union
U$0.009637-17.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0853+1.15%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002447+3.51%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000582-5.74%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1026+9.03%

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams.

On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a civil complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, seeking the forfeiture of approximately $225.3 million in crypto linked to large-scale cryptocurrency confidence fraud schemes.

Tether helped freeze $225 million 

Most of the seized funds, according to the DOJ, were in the Tether (USDT).

Tether, the issuer of the U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, acknowledged its collaboration with authorities as it helped to seize the assets.  An investigation by the U.S. Secret Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation had deemed the millions of dollars in USDT to have been from proceeds of crypto scams.

The DOJ said the funds were tied to an extensive pig butchering scheme that targeted victims around the world. The wallet addresses holding the seized assets were part of what officials described as “a sophisticated blockchain-based money laundering network.”

Blockchain tools unearth extensive scheme

The perpetrators of the crypto investment fraud used a complex web of transactions in an attempt to obfuscate the flow of illicit funds.

However, authorities leveraged blockchain analytics tools to trace the transactions and link them to the fraudulent operation. According to the DOJ, the scammers defrauded more than 400 victims globally.

A report from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center previously noted that crypto-related investment fraud schemes saw unsuspecting victims lose over $5.8 billion in 2024.

A more recent FBI report from April 2025 put total crypto scam-related losses at over $9 billion for 2024—with pig butchering schemes accounting for more than half of that figure.

In May 2025, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Myanmar warlord and his militia over a range of crimes, including money laundering, human trafficking, and crypto fraud connected to pig butchering operations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

“Bitcoin Will 10x Gold,” Michael Saylor Says Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

“Bitcoin Will 10x Gold,” Michael Saylor Says Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016629-3.41%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 13:39
Share
ETHZilla raises $350M to expand Ethereum L2 investments – Details!

ETHZilla raises $350M to expand Ethereum L2 investments – Details!

Can ETHZilla maintain its momentum while Ethereum’s price hovers near $4.2K?
NEAR
NEAR$2.986-3.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 14:00
Share
Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How

Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How

The post Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin shocked the market this week with a steep crash that pushed the altcoin to a new all-time low.  However, the asset quickly bounced back, recovering some of its losses. Interestingly, investors appear to be treating this decline as an entry point rather than an exit signal. Pi Coin Investors Pour Money The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) shows strong investor conviction in Pi Coin. Despite the crash, the indicator has sharply climbed to a three-month high, signaling significant inflows into the asset. This suggests that investors are not abandoning Pi Coin but instead allocating fresh capital at discounted levels. Sponsored Sponsored This behavior highlights growing confidence among market participants who see the recent decline as an opportunity. Buying activity during periods of weakness often fuels price recovery, and Pi Coin seems to be benefiting from this pattern. The strong inflows could provide the foundation for a potential breakout if momentum continues. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin CMF. Source: TradingView The broader momentum also hints at a shift in direction. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped into oversold territory below 30.0, a level that often signals saturation of bearish momentum. Historically, Pi Coin has reversed trend after dipping into this zone. If market conditions remain stable, Pi Coin could replicate past recoveries from oversold levels. The RSI suggests that selling pressure may have peaked, opening the door for a rebound. A favorable shift in sentiment across the broader crypto market could accelerate this move. Pi Coin RSI. Source: TradingView PI Price Could Bounce Back At the time of writing, Pi Coin is trading at $0.282, struggling to break past the $0.286 resistance. Flipping this barrier into support will be critical for initiating a sustainable recovery. While the next significant resistance…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08536+1.88%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004417-2.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1174+1.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 14:14
Share

Trending News

More

“Bitcoin Will 10x Gold,” Michael Saylor Says Amid Rising Treasury Adoption

ETHZilla raises $350M to expand Ethereum L2 investments – Details!

Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How

Thai Police Dismantle $15M Crypto Scam Ring Targeting Koreans

Fitell Unveils $100M Solana Treasury, Plans Rebrand