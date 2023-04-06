Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

By: PANews
2023/04/06 12:01
Edge
EDGE$0.30484-5.66%

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

ETHTaipei, the highly anticipated Taipei Ethereum Developer Conference, with Gnosis Chain as the title sponsor, is set to take place at the POPOP Taipei from April 21-25, attracting numerous renowned international developers and teams to participate. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.

The five-day event will include a three-day hackathon and a two-day conference. Topics will center around Ethereum, ZK, DeFi, and Security, providing Taiwanese and international developers with the most direct communication opportunities.

Vitalik to Share Ethereum's Roadmap

ETHTaipei is hosting many high-profile speakers and guests, with Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin being the most anticipated. On the first day of the conference (April 24th), he will serve as the opening keynote speaker, sharing his vision and outlook for the future of blockchain and Ethereum, and engaging in Q&A through a livestream with the audience.

The recent Ethereum Shanghai upgrade is expected to be completed by mid-April, which will help improve the performance and scalability of the Ethereum network. At ETHTaipei, Vitalik will have the opportunity to share more about Ethereum's long-term roadmap and his views on the development of the entire blockchain ecosystem. This will be a valuable learning and inspirational opportunity for blockchain technology enthusiasts and developers.

Tenderly, Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops

In addition to the stellar lineup of speakers, ETHTaipei will also seize the opportunity to invite internationally renowned teams to lead workshops, allowing participants to delve into the latest tools and techniques.

Workshops will include the "War Room" prepared by the well-known Ethereum transaction analysis platform Tenderly, where participants can simulate and learn how to find vulnerabilities and mitigate losses under time pressure during hacker attacks. Additionally, the renowned client team Nethermind will share the mechanism and usage of their in-house developed Solidity-to-Cairo Transpiler. Top-tier auditing firm Trail of Bits will also be hosting a workshop on how to use Fuzzer to find security vulnerabilities.

Moreover, workshops on ZK and Beacon Chain Client will be held, allowing developers to elevate their technical skills.

ETHTaipei Event Information

Date: April 21-25, 2023

Venue: POPOP Taipei, Taiwan

Tickets and event information: https://ethtaipei.org/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Hana

[email protected]

+886 975 856 705

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Treat ChatGPT like a junior dev on your team — helpful, but always needing review.
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001251-1.49%
Wink
LIKE$0.008063-4.27%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:12
Share
Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

PANews reported on September 24th that according to PR Newswire, Chinese auto dealer Jiuzi New Energy (NASDAQ: JZXN) announced that its board of directors has formally approved and adopted a cryptoasset investment policy. This policy authorizes the company to allocate a portion of its cash reserves to specific cryptoassets within a prudent risk management framework. The policy's core framework includes: 1. Clear investment authorization and ceiling: The board has authorized the company to deploy up to $1 billion to purchase cryptoassets, ensuring controlled risk exposure. 2. Strict asset selection criteria: Initially, investments will be limited to BTC, ETH, and BNB. Any future expansion plans to include other assets will require reassessment and approval by the board's risk committee. 3. Highest level of custody standards: The company will not hold custody of acquired cryptoassets. 4. Professional oversight and governance structure: A "Cryptoasset Risk Committee" will be established to oversee the implementation of various policies and report regularly to the board.
1
1$0.011836-21.57%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,018.19-0.24%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,079.96+0.04%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 19:29
Share
Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

The Network of Experts concept offers a promising future with enhanced accuracy, trust, and personalized solutions. While challenges like latency and security persist, ongoing innovations hold the way for more effective AI applications.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004623-2.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08543+0.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.008063-4.27%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/24 14:14
Share

Trending News

More

Using ChatGPT Like a Junior Dev: Productive, But Needs Checking

Jiuzi New Energy's board of directors approved an investment policy of deploying up to $1 billion to purchase crypto assets

Why Small Models Matter in a Network of Experts Era

Changpeng Zhao: The era of Perp DEX is coming, and high-quality projects will win in the long run

Inflation forecasts, Treasury yields stable despite Trump Fed takeover threats