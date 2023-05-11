BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

By: PANews
2023/05/11 13:45
The country’s leading community festival for web3 builders and founders - BUIDL Vietnam 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.

As one of the fastest-growing blockchain markets in the Asia-Pacific region, Vietnam is widely regarded as a top destination for global blockchain companies, thanks to the country’s rapidly expanding tech savvy human resource pool with about 50,000 new IT graduates per year. Vietnam is also among the top 30 countries in terms of programming skills and is home to some world-class blockchain projects and recent GameFi trends.

In light of the recent strong development of blockchain technology worldwide and in Vietnam, the BUIDL Asia blockchain technology week (BUIDL Vietnam 2023) will be held for the second time at Hong Bang International University (No. 215 Dien Bien Phu Street, Ward 15, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City), from June 16-17, 2023. Co-organized by KryptoVietnam and KryptoSeoul, BUIDL Vietnam 2023 aims to promote the development of a healthy community and introduce developers with the ability to contribute to the global and Vietnamese blockchain ecosystem. The conference has received support, sponsorship, and endorsement from some of the world's leading blockchain projects such as Filecoin, Gnosis Chain and StarkWare.

BUIDL was initially launched on September 23 and 24, 2021, at the Reunification Palace in Ho Chi Minh City. The event attracted 1,200 registered attendees and 700 guests from 10 different countries, making it a resounding success.The event was endorsed by leading Vietnamese media outlets - Vietnam News and HTV media (LINK), further adding to its credibility and reach.

Speakers & Partners

We are excited to welcome a diverse group of accomplished individuals as speakers for our upcoming event. Among them are Gabby Dizon - co-founder of YGG, the world's largest community and guild builder that began with Axie Infinity. Also, we have Tomasz Stanczak - co-founder of Nethermind, one of the leading infrastructure-building companies in the Ethereum ecosystem and Thanh Le - Founder of Coin98 Finance. Our other distinguished speakers include Shawn O'Connor (Strategic Partner Manager - Factor Project), Dr. Huan Huu Nguyen (Head of Financial Market Department - Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics), and Dr. Vu Minh Ngo (Professor - Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics), along with several other notable figures.

The event is also supported and sponsored by leading global blockchain projects such as Filecoin, Gnosis Chain and StarkWare.

The event has received support from numerous academic institutions and over 30 community organizations and media sponsors such as Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Hong Bang International University, AngelHack, Devfolio, Talent@Web3, Bitcoin Addict Thailand, GoLang Vietnam, Access Blockchain Association (Malaysia), Bitcoin Malaysia, Blocklime, APAC DAO, Techie Story Community, Vietnam Blockchain Community, Thai Metaverse Association, Block Mountain, Moledao, Zone Startups Vietnam, and Coingecko.

Our media partners include YAP Global, PanonyNews, CryptoSlate, BeinCrypto, Jinse Finance, Remiscence, Coinlive and ATT3ND.

Event format

The two-day conference will feature presentations, discussions, and workshops focused on researching blockchain technology solutions at Hong Bang International University (HIU).

Over the course of June 16th and 17th, more than 20 presentations will be given by domestic and international experts in the field of blockchain technology, catalyzing the growth and spearheading the development of the blockchain community in Vietnam. Additionally, a hackathon competition for programmers will be launched a week prior to the event to attract the interest of numerous technology enthusiasts, offering creative and innovative ideas in the field of blockchain technology.

We aim to attract over 700 attendees, including developers, programmers, founders, companies, and blockchain enthusiasts, with more than 30 local and foreign speakers.

How to participate:

The event has 2 ticket levels - Standard for 9 USD ~ 199,000 VND and VIP for 199 USD. Students, on the other hand, will be able to participate for free.

The VIP ticket includes access to the VIP lounge and participation in 2 VIP parties on the evenings of June 16th and 17th.

Interested projects can also register to organize their own presentations, exhibitions, and/or workshops within the conference venue at Hong Bang International University (HIU).

Media partners and the community are invited to support the organizers in promoting the event to the developer and product development communities in Vietnam and the region.

About the organizer:

KryptoSeoul & KryptoVietnam

Since its establishment in 2018, KryptoSeoul has built a friendly community with product developers by organizing in-real life (IRL) events and online activities. In 2021, KryptoSeoul established the KryptoVietnam community with a passion for building a strong community of programmers and product developers in Vietnam. KryptoVietnam organized the HackAtom HCMC and Cosmos HCMC meetups in 2021.

Registration:

Standard Ticket (Early bird price 99K VND ~ 4 USD until April 30, 2023) - You will be able to participate in the two-day conference, join the workshops and be part of the hackathon taking place at the same venue as the main conference (Ticketing link: HERE)

VIP Ticket (Early bird price 2,990,000 VND ~ 129 USD until April 30, 2023) - You will be able to participate in the two-day conference, join the workshops and be part of the hackathon taking place at the same venue as the main conference. You will also be able to meet the speakers at the VIP lounge for two full days and take part in two VIP dinners on June 16 and 17 (we will share more information via email) (Ticketing link: HERE)

Contact points:

Website:

https://www.buidl.asia/buidlvietnam2023

Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/KryptoVietnam

Contact [email protected] for sponsorship and speaker registration at the conference.

Contact [email protected] for other partnership opportunities and related program content.

