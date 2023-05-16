GM Vietnam - Explore the Potential of Web3 and Blockchain in the Vietnam Market

By: PANews
2023/05/16 10:55
GM Vietnam - Explore the Potential of Web3 and Blockchain in the Vietnam Market

In July of this year, GM Vietnam, Vietnam Blockchain Week will be co-organized by Kyros Ventures, Ancient8 and Coin98. Take advantage of the early registration special offer now available!

Vietnam - A Prospective Market

GM Vietnam, Vietnam Blockchain Week, is set to be held in Ho Chi Minh City in July 2023. The event is being co-organized by Kyros Ventures, Ancient8, and Coin98. Vietnam has maintained its first place ranking in cryptocurrency adoption for the second consecutive year, and consistently ranks among the leading nations in terms of MetaMask usage and DeFi adoption,according to a report by Chainalysis.

GM Vietnam aims to bring together and connect innovators, investors, projects, and leading VC funds to showcase the unique Vietnamese culture and promote the #BUILD spirit of the Vietnamese people to the global crypto community.

GM Vietnam - Networking and Sharing

In order to showcase the unique Vietnamese culture and promote the #BUILD spirit of the Vietnamese people to the global crypto community, GM Vietnam - Vietnam Blockchain Week aims to encompass a wide range of activities. This event is open to everyone and is expected to bring together nearly 2,000 individuals

Are you eager to discover what our event has in store for you?

·The event offers a professional platform to connect with the top crypto community in Vietnam and around the world, allowing for networking and knowledge sharing opportunities.

·Attendees will have the chance to explore a comprehensive overview of the crypto and blockchain market, along with emerging trends that will shape the industry’s future.

·Experience cutting-edge technologiesincluding Web3, AI, SocialFi, NFT, VR, v.v at the exhibition booths.

·The event is open to all and will offer a place for networking, learning from experiences, and building relationships with startups, builders, KOLs, and leading investment firms. Partners and guests include Binance, Animoca Brands, Amazon Web Services (AWS), ConsenSys, Coinbase, Hooked Protocol, and many other big names.

·The event features an NFT art exhibition, hackathons, and the Axie Tournament.

Whether you are a seasoned professional or just starting out, GM Vietnam is the perfect chance to stay ahead of the curve with like-minded individuals and gain valuable insights.

Grab your spot today!

To give everyone a chance to attend, our hosts are opening early registration with a special offer of 500 free Standard tickets.

To claim a free ticket, simply fill out this form. Your ticket will grant you exclusive access to events, workshops, and exhibitions during the 2-day event, and the entrance fee is already included. In addition, the ticket will serve food and drinks, as well as provide attractive gifts for event attendees.

There are also two other types of premium tickets available with even more privileges. Please visit the event website athttps://gmvietnam.io/for more details.

Event information

·Date:July 7-8, 2023

·Location:Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

·Register for free tickets: https://lu.ma/gmvietnam2023

Learn more:Website|Facebook| Twitter

