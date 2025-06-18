Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How

The post Pi Coin Crash Opens Door for Price Breakout—Here’s How appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin shocked the market this week with a steep crash that pushed the altcoin to a new all-time low. However, the asset quickly bounced back, recovering some of its losses. Interestingly, investors appear to be treating this decline as an entry point rather than an exit signal. Pi Coin Investors Pour Money The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) shows strong investor conviction in Pi Coin. Despite the crash, the indicator has sharply climbed to a three-month high, signaling significant inflows into the asset. This suggests that investors are not abandoning Pi Coin but instead allocating fresh capital at discounted levels. Sponsored Sponsored This behavior highlights growing confidence among market participants who see the recent decline as an opportunity. Buying activity during periods of weakness often fuels price recovery, and Pi Coin seems to be benefiting from this pattern. The strong inflows could provide the foundation for a potential breakout if momentum continues. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin CMF. Source: TradingView The broader momentum also hints at a shift in direction. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped into oversold territory below 30.0, a level that often signals saturation of bearish momentum. Historically, Pi Coin has reversed trend after dipping into this zone. If market conditions remain stable, Pi Coin could replicate past recoveries from oversold levels. The RSI suggests that selling pressure may have peaked, opening the door for a rebound. A favorable shift in sentiment across the broader crypto market could accelerate this move. Pi Coin RSI. Source: TradingView PI Price Could Bounce Back At the time of writing, Pi Coin is trading at $0.282, struggling to break past the $0.286 resistance. Flipping this barrier into support will be critical for initiating a sustainable recovery. While the next significant resistance…