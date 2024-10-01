WHITE

WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.

NavnWHITE

RangeringNo.246

Markedsverdi$0.00

Fullt utvannet markedsverdi$0.00

Markedsandel%

Handelsvolum/markedsgrense (24 timer)0.00%

Opplagsforsyning650,000,000,000

Maksimal forsyning1,000,000,000,000

Total forsyning1,000,000,000,000

Opplagsforsyning0.65%

Utstedelsesdato--

Prisen for aktivaen da den først ble utstedt--

All-time high0.002454836077443205,2025-06-01

Laveste pris0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01

Offentlig blokkjedeETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfraskrivelse: Dataene leveres av cmc og bør ikke betraktes som investeringsråd.